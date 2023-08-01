Two dumbbells and this 12 minute AMRAP workout to build strength fast

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Building strength takes time, something we don’t all have. But just because you may not be able to dedicate an hour to a full-blown strength session, it doesn’t mean you should skimp on training altogether. In fact, you’re better off doing a little of something than nothing at all. This ‘AMRAP’ workout is perfect for when you’re stuck in this situation as it’ll only take you 12 minutes, but will help build up your full-body strength. All you need is a pair of dumbbells .

‘AMRAP’ stands for ‘as many rounds as possible’ and it’s a popular workout structure in CrossFit. It’s where you’re given a list of exercises and a set time with the aim to try and complete as many rounds within that time frame. Not only does it make for a quick and effective workout where you get a lot of bang for your buck, but it also minimises the amount of rest you take in between each exercise.

This workout is split into two sets of six minutes and within each set you’ll have two exercises two complete. As we explained above, the aim is to try and complete as many rounds of each exercise as you can within the set time frame. Although you want to try and complete more than one round (and you will) try not to go too fast, you still want good form and to complete each exercise correctly (a pair of the best workout shoes can help with this). Here’s your workout:

First 6 minutes AMRAP

Overhead dumbbell step up for 8 reps

Renegade rows 8 reps

Second 6 minutes AMRAP

Cyclist Squat with a pulse for 10 reps (use one dumbbell to lean your heels against so they’re elevated, whilst holding the other)

Dumbbell floor press for 10 reps