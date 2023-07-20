Two dumbbells and these four strength supersets for fast full-body workout

No time? No problem! Give this speedy superset workout a go. You just need two dumbbells

If you’re pushed for time and are looking for a quick, but effective home workout to increase your strength and build some lean muscle, then this superset workout is for you. It’s perfect for those days you're determined not to skip your training session, as it’ll only take you around 20 minutes and all you need is a pair of dumbbells.

Supersets are an ideal training method for when you don’t have a lot of time on your hands, but are still keen to do a decent workout. It’s when you perform two exercises (sometimes even three) back-to-back without any rest in between, so that you can pack in lots of different exercises within a short space of time. This training style also puts more strain on your muscles, which can help them increase in size.

You only have four supersets to complete in this workout, so eight exercises altogether, and you want to opt for medium-weight dumbbells — anything too heavy and you won't be able to complete the reps and anything too light will just be too easy. You're going to do each exercise within the superset for 10 to 12 reps and do three rounds in total. Once you've finished your two exercises back-to-back, take a 30 second rest. When you've completed the entire superset three times, take a one to two minute break before moving onto the next one. Ready? Here's your workout:

Superset 1

  • Reverse fly
  • Squat with three pulses

Superset 2

  • Zottman curl
  • Side lunge shift

Superset 3

  • Tricep extension
  • Donkey kick left and right leg

Superset 4

  • Seesaw hammer press
  • C-crunch

If you don't have two dumbbells, you can always use a pair of kettlebells instead. No weights at all? Just fill the two biggest bottles of water you can find (keg water bottles like the one in our best gym water bottle guide are great, cheap alternatives to dumbbells as they have handles). For other speedy superset workouts we've got this great four-move, two dumbbell full-body workout or this 20 minute HIIT superset workout that can help you lose weight and tone up.

