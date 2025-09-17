Peak Garmin? Three new smartwatches join an already stacked 2025 lineup

Garmin has been relentless in 2025. Just weeks after unveiling the Fenix 8 Pro, the world’s first microLED smartwatch, the brand has now announced not one, not two, but three new wearables: Bounce 2, Instinct Crossover AMOLED, and Venu 4.

Each targets a very different user, but together they underline Garmin’s strategy of flooding the market with choice. In fact, the three new wearables round up the total number of launches from the fitness giant to 10 in 2025 – a staggering number.

A smartwatch for kids

It's been a while since Garmin released a smartwatch aimed at kids: the original Bounce came out nearly three years ago, in November 2022.

The successor is designed to give parents peace of mind while offering children a fun and tech-savvy accessory.

It includes LTE connectivity for two-way calling, text messaging, voice transcriptions, and real-time location tracking via the Garmin Jr. app.

Parents can even set up geofenced zones to be notified if their child strays too far.

But it’s not just about safety. Bounce 2 features built-in sports apps for activities like running, cycling and even pickleball, along with games, animations, and Amazon Music integration.

The colourful, swim-friendly design houses a 1.2-inch AMOLED display, and while battery life is limited to two days, the £259.99/€299.99 price tag makes it an intriguing alternative to a child’s first smartphone.

Toughness meets style

Garmin’s Instinct series is best known for its rugged appeal, and the new Instinct Crossover AMOLED doubles down on that reputation while adding a splash of sophistication.

The updated hybrid outdoor watch design combines traditional analogue watch hands – see also: Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar review – with a vivid AMOLED display that dynamically shifts to reveal data beneath.

The watch is built to military-grade standards with a dual-layered metal bezel and sapphire lens, and packs features like a dimmable LED flashlight (at long last!), RevoDrive technology for auto-calibrating misaligned hands, and multi-band GPS with SatIQ.

With up to 14 days of battery life (18 in saver mode), it’s as practical as it is stylish. Prices start at £519.99, while the Tactical Edition, which features night vision compatibility and ballistics features, is £599.99.

Health coaching on the wrist

Rounding out the lineup is the successor of the Garmin Venu 3, Garmin’s premium wellness watch that takes a more holistic approach to health.

The Venu 4 introduces Garmin Fitness Coach, which provides personalised workout plans across 25+ activities, adapting daily based on recovery and sleep.

Other highlights include new “health status” trend tracking (heart rate, HRV, skin temperature and more), advanced sleep alignment tools, lifestyle logging, and accessibility upgrades such as a spoken watch face and colour filters for colour blindness.

Add in a built-in speaker, mic, and LED flashlight, and the Venu 4 is Garmin’s most feature-packed lifestyle watch yet. Available from 22 September, it starts at £469.99/€549.99.

Expanding universe

The launch of three more Garmin watches in the wake of the Fenix 8 Pro raises the question: has the brand reached the saturation point?

With dedicated models for kids, adventurers, athletes and everyday users, the brand is building an ecosystem that seems to cover every possible niche.

For consumers, that means more choice than ever, though it might also make picking the “right” Garmin harder than climbing a 4,000-metre peak.

Find out more about the new watches at Garmin UK, Garmin US and Garmin AU.