Forget Apple Watch Ultra 3 – Garmin just launched the world's first microLED smartwatch
Garmin beat everybody to the punch with its groundbreaking wearable
Garmin pulled a fast one not just on Apple, but on all of us, by launching the world's first microLED wearable, the Fenix 8 Pro.
Rumours have been circulating for a while, but surprisingly, the brand managed to keep most of the details about the new outdoor watch under wraps until now.
Apple was also said to be working on its microLED technology, but rumours ran cold last year.
MicroLED promises brighter visuals, better energy efficiency, and enhanced durability compared to OLED displays.
The Fenix 8 was the first in the series to offer an AMOLED screen (as well as MIP); previously, the Epix Gen 2 was the closest you could get to an AMOLED Fenix.
The company claims the Fenix 8 Pro MicroLED is the "brightest smartwatch ever made," featuring over 400,000 individual LEDs delivering up to 4,500-nit maximum brightness.
In addition to the impressive display technology, the new wearable also introduces inReach technology on your wrist, enabling off-grid communication, two-way text messaging, and location check-ins.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
(I assume one still needs an inReach subscription for this.)
As you would expect, the Fenix 8 Pro is fully loaded with health, fitness, wellness and outdoor features, including preloaded TopoActive Maps, dynamic round-trip routing, the Garmin ECG App, sleep coach, Garmin Pay, and more.
The Fenix 8 Pro – AMOLED is available in 47mm and 51mm sizes, offering up to 27 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, and starts at £1,029.99/ $1,099.99.
The Fenix 8 Pro – MicroLED comes in a 51mm size, has up to 10 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and costs a whopping £1,729.99/ $1999.99.
Both models will be available for purchase on September 8, 2025.
For more info, head over to Garmin UK, Garmin US and Garmin AU.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.