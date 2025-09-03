Forget Apple Watch Ultra 3 – Garmin just launched the world's first microLED smartwatch

Garmin pulled a fast one not just on Apple, but on all of us, by launching the world's first microLED wearable, the Fenix 8 Pro.

Rumours have been circulating for a while, but surprisingly, the brand managed to keep most of the details about the new outdoor watch under wraps until now.

Apple was also said to be working on its microLED technology, but rumours ran cold last year.

MicroLED promises brighter visuals, better energy efficiency, and enhanced durability compared to OLED displays.

The Fenix 8 was the first in the series to offer an AMOLED screen (as well as MIP); previously, the Epix Gen 2 was the closest you could get to an AMOLED Fenix.

The company claims the Fenix 8 Pro MicroLED is the "brightest smartwatch ever made," featuring over 400,000 individual LEDs delivering up to 4,500-nit maximum brightness.

(Image credit: Garmin)

In addition to the impressive display technology, the new wearable also introduces inReach technology on your wrist, enabling off-grid communication, two-way text messaging, and location check-ins.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(I assume one still needs an inReach subscription for this.)

As you would expect, the Fenix 8 Pro is fully loaded with health, fitness, wellness and outdoor features, including preloaded TopoActive Maps, dynamic round-trip routing, the Garmin ECG App, sleep coach, Garmin Pay, and more.

The Fenix 8 Pro – AMOLED is available in 47mm and 51mm sizes, offering up to 27 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, and starts at £1,029.99/ $1,099.99.

The Fenix 8 Pro – MicroLED comes in a 51mm size, has up to 10 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and costs a whopping £1,729.99/ $1999.99.

Both models will be available for purchase on September 8, 2025.

For more info, head over to Garmin UK, Garmin US and Garmin AU.