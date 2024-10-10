Is there a MicroLED Garmin Fenix smartwatch on its way?

Quick Summary A leak has revealed a new Garmin watch could be on the horizon, with potentially game-changing tech. It claims the Garmin Fenix 8 Series could get a microLED display.

Garmin is stepping up its smartwatch game with a potential microLED display for the upcoming Fenix 8 series, according to recent leaks.

The wearable giant only recently announced the first-ever Fenix with an AMOLED screen (see also: Garmin Fenix 8 review), but clearly, it has loftier goals for the fan-favourite franchise.

The upcoming Garmin watch was spotted on a compatibility list for watch faces in the Garmin Connect IQ Store (via NotebookCheck), suggesting an imminent release.

MicroLED promises brighter visuals, better energy efficiency, and enhanced durability compared to OLED displays.

The leak also hints at a new Tactix model, potentially featuring a smaller size option.

MicroLED is a state-of-the-art display technology where microscopic LEDs emit light individually, offering superior brightness, contrast, and energy efficiency over traditional displays.

Unlike OLED, which is prone to burn-in, microLED displays are more durable and offer a longer lifespan. Imagine a Fenix with an even longer battery life!

The technology’s self-emissive nature allows for deeper blacks and more vivid colours, making it a promising option for high-end wearables and smart devices.

If confirmed, Garmin’s adoption of microLED in the Fenix 8 would mark a significant advancement for smartwatches, potentially setting a new standard for premium wearables.

While further details on the launch date and specifications remain unconfirmed, the integration of microLED could enhance outdoor readability and overall user experience, making the Fenix 8 a must-watch in the smartwatch market.