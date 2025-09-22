Forget AR glasses, VR headsets just got a massive tech boost to keep them relevant

Pimax has launched three VR headsets with high resolution Micro-OLED displays and ultrawide field of view. Available from $899 up to $2,199, there are models for multiple use cases, including the super light 140g Dream Air SE.

While AR glasses have dominated headlines in recent times, one company is keen to stress that there's still plenty of life in conventional virtual reality headsets, too.

Pimax has announced that its three new Micro-OLED VR headsets are nearing launch, including the Pimax Crystal Super Micro-OLED, which boasts 3840 x 3552 pixels per eye, ConcaveView pancake optics and a field of view that the company claims is the widest ever achieved on Micro-OLED VR.

This results in a 116-degree horizontal and 128-degrees diagonal perspective for the wearer. And when coupled with Sony's display technology, a 90Hz refresh rate and the high-end lenses, it provides a truly premium experience.

There's also eye-tracking and hand-tracking on board, plus spatial audio. It's a wired headset designed for high performance use cases, such as flight and racing simulation.

That's why the total price for the package – which includes Pimax's 6DOF controllers – is $2,1990 / £1,700 / €1,960 / AU$3,499. It's available to pre-order on the Pimax website now.

As are the lighter and more consumer-looking Dream Air and Dream Are SE.

Pimax is really going for an Apple Vision Pro vibe with the Dream Air, with a similar looking strap and faceplate.

It too comes with a Sony Micro-LED display featuring 3840 x 3553 pixels per eye and the ConcaveView lenses. However, the headset weighs just 170g and includes dual fan cooling at the front to lessen the impact of head on your VR experience.

The field of view this time is 110-degrees, with eye and hand tracking again, plus spatial audio support. Thanks to its superlight build and slim design, Pimax describes it as travel-friendly.

Finally, the Pimax Dream Air SE cuts the specs down a notch to keep the cost down, yet still features a superlight form factor. It's even lighter, in fact, at 140g.

The display technology is still Micro-OLED, but this time you get 2560 x 2560 pixels per eye and a 105-degree field of view.

Also both available for pre-order, the Pimax Dream Air SE starts at $899 / £695 / €802 / AU$1,429, while the Dream Air will set you back from $1,999 / £1,542 / €1,783 / AU$3,167.