Oura Ring 4 goes ceramic with bold colours, a new charging case, and seamless multi-ring support

Oura has launched a Ceramic Collection of its Oura Ring 4, expanding the wearable’s style credentials while doubling down on health insights.

The new rings, available in Tide, Petal, Cloud, and Midnight, are crafted from zirconia ceramic, a material more commonly associated with fine jewellery than consumer tech.

Each finish is baked into the ceramic itself, rather than coated on top, giving the rings a richer depth of colour and greater durability.

(Image credit: Oura)

Ceramic is a calculated move. The brand has already captured a large base of health-first adopters, but this new line feels deliberately aimed at a younger demographic that sees smart rings (and wearables as a whole) as an extension of personal style as much as a health device.

The new hues have a softer, more expressive look than titanium or gold finishes, yet retain the same sensor stack, battery life and comfort as the standard Oura Ring 4.

Every Ceramic Ring also ships with a polishing pad (!), allowing you to buff away scuffs left behind by softer metals, such as gym equipment or cookware, thereby reinforcing the jewellery-adjacent positioning.

Signals beyond the numbers

The brand has also given its companion app a visual overhaul.

Rather than burying users under spreadsheets of sleep, readiness and activity metrics, the redesigned interface highlights “what matters now” at a glance.

Vivid visuals and colour coding make it obvious where things are thriving and where attention is needed, while a new My Health view zooms out to show long-term trends across stress, heart health, sleep, fitness and metabolic health.

It’s less about raw numbers and more about telling you what to do with them – arguably, the biggest user interface update the company has made in years.

The weight of convenience

Hardware hasn’t been left behind. The Oura Ring 4 Charging Case finally makes the idea of topping up your smart ring on the move viable.

Similar to the case bundled with the RingConn Smart Ring Gen 2, the pocket-sized, recycled aluminium Oura case holds up to five full charges, enough to stretch battery life into weeks.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Oura) (Image credit: Oura)

It fully recharges itself and the ring in 90 minutes, and doubles as a durable storage case.

However, it’s not bundled in the box. It’s an optional extra on top of an already expensive Ceramic Ring, and each case is size-specific.

That means if two people in the same household wear different ring sizes, they’ll need separate cases, something to factor in when the marketing talks about flexibility.

On the software side, Oura is introducing multi-ring support, letting members connect multiple rings to a single account and switch between them without losing data.

It’s the feature that makes buying a second ring for the gym or for a night out actually make sense.

Multi-ring support rolls out on iOS starting October 1 and on Android starting October 20.

The company’s strategy here is clear: take what’s already a well-validated health tracker, and package it in ways that feel more personal, stylish and flexible.

It’s not the cheapest wearable upgrade, but for the millions already invested in the Oura ecosystem, Ceramic rings, multi-ring support and a long-awaited charging case add up to more ways to make the device part of daily life.

The Ceramic Collection is available today for £499/ €549/ $499/ AU$799 at Oura and through John Lewis, InMotion at select UK airports, and for the first time at Harrods, where Oura is opening a dedicated concept space as part of Harrods Tech Month.

The Charging Case (RRP £99) will follow later this year.