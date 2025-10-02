MacBook, iPad and Apple Vision Pro upgrades coming up fast – according to online listings

Quick Summary A number of new model numbers have appeared in FCC listings, suggesting new iPad and MacBook Pros could be coming soon. There has also been the suggestion that a refreshed Apple Vision Pro is also in the works.

Apple had a busy month last month, not only announcing four new iPhones, but a new pair of AirPods and three new Apple Watch models. But if you thought that was the last we would be hearing from the tech giant before the year is out, think again.

Apple usually follows up its iPhone announcement with new iPads and new Macs and the latest rumour suggests we might see both in just a few weeks. We might even get a new Apple Vision Pro model.

We already had a new regular iPad and a new iPad Air, both of which were announced back in March, but we're still waiting on a new iPad Pro to succeed last year's iPad Pro (M4).

In addition, the Vision Pro went on sale in the UK in July 2024, but we've not heard much else since.

That could be about to change.

Will we see a new iPad Pro and new MacBook Pro soon?

MacRumors spotted some documents published on the FCC's website relating to unreleased Apple products, with a iPad Pro (M5) predicted alongside a new MacBook Pro. The report was picked up by 9to5Mac and it mentions several model numbers, comprising A3357, A3358, A3359, A3360, A3361, A3362, and A3434.

It also picked up on a "Head Mounted Device” with model number A3416, thought to be a successor to Apple Vision Pro.

It's not known for sure what new products the other model numbers represent, though 9to5Mac seems to think that A3357–A3362 refers to the new iPad Pro (M5) in both 11- and 13-inch variants, as well as Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi and Cellular. The A3434 model number is thought to be a new MacBook Pro.

The current iPad Pro models carry the model numbers A2836, A2837, A2925, A2926, A3006, and A3007, while the MacBook Pro models are identified as A3112, A3185, A3186, A3401, and A3403. Alone, the listings don't mean much other than necessary steps are being taken ahead of the launch of some new products.

However, there has been a video leak of what is claimed to be the new iPad Pro with the M5 chip. Bloombergalso reported last weekend that Apple was "nearing" mass production of a new MacBook Pro with M5 chip.

All those rumours, together with Apple's typical launch cycle, suggests we could see new iPad and Mac models before the month is out. As for Apple Vision Pro, well who knows.

One thing's for sure – it won't be the much rumoured Apple Vision Air. We've heard very recently that it's been canned.