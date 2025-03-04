iPad Air gets M3 chip and new magic keyboard, making it slim and fast
Apple has given the iPad Air a serious boost and there's a new 11th gen iPad too
Quick Summary
Apple has update its iPad Air and base level iPad models. The iPad Air now features the more powerful M3 chip and has a new Magic Keyboard for both the 11-inch and 13-inch models, while the iPad (A16) uses an updated A16 chip.
As promised by Tim Cook, this week we have a new Air product. It's not the iPhone Air, as some rumours suggested, or even a MacBook Air, but it is the iPad Air, and it now features an M3 chip inside.
It's been less than a year since the iPad Air M2 was launched but this bump in power makes this tablet all the more appealing to users who want something more laptop-like in their bag without stumping up for the MacBook Air.
It's certainly a cheaper option, starting from just £599 / $599 for the 11-inch version and £799 for the 13-inch model. There's a new Magic Keyboard to go with it too, that looks more like the model on the iPad Pro, and adds just £269 / $269 or £299 / $299 to the price of the 11-inch or 13-inch, respectively. That means you could have a machine capable of work and play from just £868.
Of course, the other big benefit of the iPad is the touchscreen, and the new iPad Air once again supports the Apple Pencil Pro with a magnetic attachment to charge the stylus, as well as the Apple Pencil USB-C model.
There's a choice of four colours for both sizes, including space gray, starlight, blue and purple. Capacities range from 128GB up to 1TB and there's also a cellular version to give you an easy data connection on the move.
iPad 11th generation
In addition to the Air, Apple has also updated the base level iPad. This now features an A16 chip, making it 30% faster than the previous 10th-generation model, which used the A14 chip. Notably, this isn't compatible with Apple Intelligence, making it the first new model released since iPadOS 18 that doesn't support Apple Intelligence.
The iPad (A16) does support the Apple Pencil USB-C, as well as the 1st generation Apple Pencil for creative uses. It comes in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB capacities and comes in blue, pink, yellow and silver finishes. It also supports the Magic Keyboard Folio.
The iPad (A16), as it's now called, is priced from £329 / $329. Pre-orders are open now for both the iPad (A16) and the iPad Air, with deliveries from 12th March.
