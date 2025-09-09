iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max ditch titanium for aluminium once more, but now feature glass front and back

Quick Summary Apple has announced the Pro iPhone models for 2025 and, as expected, they come with a major design change. For starters, they swap back to aluminium from titanium. That helps thermal management, yet also keeps the new builds light and premium.

Apple's iPhone Pro models have always shot straight to the top of the best iPhones list each year, but the latest refresh is different.

For starters, the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max ditch the titanium casing found on previous models. Instead, we get a unibody design with an aluminium build, covered in Apple's Ceramic Shield glass tech.

There's an added extra on each too, in the form of a much-larger camera module than we've seen before. And a new vapor chamber has been included inside to ensure the phones remain cool during gaming and other processing hungry tasks.

Perhaps the most impressive new feature is a much larger battery – with eSIM only models gaining extra power for longer video playback and other use. They feature up to 39 hours of playback time, it's claimed.

Developing story...

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors