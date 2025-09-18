The 3 best iPhone Air cases to buy right now

Protect and elevate your new iPhone Air with one of these ultimate phone cases

The iPhone Air is the thinnest iPhone to date, measuring just 5.6mm in thickness and weighing 165 grams. It's also strong, thanks to a titanium frame and ceramic shields on both front and back. So, some users may be tempted to use this phone case-free.

It's a lot of phone to risk, though, and the sensible move is to give it a little extra protection – at least when you're throwing it in your pocket or bag along with keys and accessories. So what kind of case can you put on a super thin phone without making it ugly and bulky?

The simplest solution is the iPhone Air bumper, which comes in four colours and simply provides edge protection to your phone, leaving the back (and therefore the thickness) unchanged. However, if you want something a little more substantial, consider one of these three excellent offerings.

The best iPhone Air cases

Picking the right case

The beauty about phone cases is they allow you to change the look and feel of your phone as well as just adding protection. A bright and shiny case can add a fun or fashionable feel, while a dark or leather case can set the mood for work. The relatively affordable prices of them mean that you can swap and change as the mood takes you.

There might also be times when you want to go case free, such as when you're at home, but also still have the option to put the case on when you go out. Cases can change the way your phone feels in your hand too, down to its thickness and material.

I often opt for a leather phone case, as I like the way they age as it wears in my pocket, though the silicone cases give you a better grip and actually just feel nice in your hand. I really like the sleeve options here for the iPhone Air as they allow you to still enjoy the phone case free in your hand, but offer lots of protection in your pocket or bag.

Whatever case you go for, pick a colour that complements your phone and one that makes you happy. You'll be looking at it every day after all!

