The 3 best iPhone Air cases to buy right now

The iPhone Air is the thinnest iPhone to date, measuring just 5.6mm in thickness and weighing 165 grams. It's also strong, thanks to a titanium frame and ceramic shields on both front and back. So, some users may be tempted to use this phone case-free.

It's a lot of phone to risk, though, and the sensible move is to give it a little extra protection – at least when you're throwing it in your pocket or bag along with keys and accessories. So what kind of case can you put on a super thin phone without making it ugly and bulky?

The simplest solution is the iPhone Air bumper, which comes in four colours and simply provides edge protection to your phone, leaving the back (and therefore the thickness) unchanged. However, if you want something a little more substantial, consider one of these three excellent offerings.

The best iPhone Air cases

Best Lightweight Mous Aramid Fibre Lightweight View at mous.co Prices from £54.99 / $79.99 The Mous lightweight phone case comes in this Aramid fibre finish or a clear case and is just 1.1mm thick. It offers a moulded aramid fibre frame to add strength and protection across the whole phone and still supports Qi2 or MagSafe magnetic charging. Best Premium Lucrin Sleeve with Pull-Tab View at lucrin.co.uk From £95 / $145 to £289 / $439 If you want to go really high-end with your phone protection, don't look at cases, look at sleeves. Lucrin produces a range of premium leather sleeves, designed especially for the iPhone Air. They are available with or without a pull tab to help remove the phone and come in more than 22 colours and four types of leather – from your smooth or pebbled leather up to your crocodile or ostrich leather. Best budget Wave Case MagSafe Compatible View at wavecase.co.uk Prices from £35 / $49 As eco-friendly phone cases go, this is not only one of the most environmentally friendly solutions, but it also looks absolutely stunning. The Wave cases are made from biodegradable materials and are completely plastic-free. This UK-based firm uses carbon-neutral shipping and 100% recycled materials for packaging. The iPhone Air case comes in a choice of eight great colours, including this bright teal, and is available either with or without MagSafe support. You can even add a recycled glass screen protector,

Picking the right case

The beauty about phone cases is they allow you to change the look and feel of your phone as well as just adding protection. A bright and shiny case can add a fun or fashionable feel, while a dark or leather case can set the mood for work. The relatively affordable prices of them mean that you can swap and change as the mood takes you.

There might also be times when you want to go case free, such as when you're at home, but also still have the option to put the case on when you go out. Cases can change the way your phone feels in your hand too, down to its thickness and material.

I often opt for a leather phone case, as I like the way they age as it wears in my pocket, though the silicone cases give you a better grip and actually just feel nice in your hand. I really like the sleeve options here for the iPhone Air as they allow you to still enjoy the phone case free in your hand, but offer lots of protection in your pocket or bag.

Whatever case you go for, pick a colour that complements your phone and one that makes you happy. You'll be looking at it every day after all!

