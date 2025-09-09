Apple iPhone 17 Air official – the first all-new iPhone in many years
Slimmer and more sleek, the iPhone 17 Air starts a new era for Apple
Quick Summary
The iPhone 17 Air has finally launched, offering a new, slimmer device alongside the regular iPhone range.
It replaces the Plus model in the line-up and marks a distinctly new design direction for Apple.
After many months of rumours, Apple has finally announced the iPhone 17 Air – its own rival to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and a step in a new design direction for the brand.
Much slimmer than the standard iPhone 17, 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max, the Air is just 5.6mm thick. It does come with some caveats, such as a trimmed back camera on the rear, but what you lose in features, you gain in sleek aesthetics and pocket-ability.
Launched during Apple's Awe Dropping event, the new device looks to be a real contender for those wanting one of the best iPhones, but are also looking for a real statement handset.
The chassis is covered on both sides by Apple's hardened glass technology – Ceramic Shield 2 – with a polished finish. It comes in four colours too.
You get a 6.5-inch 120Hz display and the new camera "plateaux" that sticks out a little more than its thinnest profile.
The Air doesn't skimp on the hardware either. It sports the same A19 Pro chipset found in the iPhone 17 Pro models, with a 5-core GPU for good measure. And here's a new N1 chip for wireless connectivity (Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 7), plus a C1x modem chip made by Apple itself.
The camera uses just the one lens on the rear, but you do get a large sensor in what Apple calls a "Fusion camera system". That's capable of 24-megapixel images by default, but can be expanded to 48-megapixels.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
And there's a dual-camera feature that enables you to use both the front and rear cams during video recording at the same time, to get your reaction while filming action.
The iPhone 17 Air is eSIM only worldwide – which makes sense considering its slim build. And that helps with the battery life too, with more space inside afforded to the battery. Apple claims it will last "all day".
Developing story...
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.