Apple iPhone 17 Air official – the first all-new iPhone in many years

Quick Summary The iPhone 17 Air has finally launched, offering a new, slimmer device alongside the regular iPhone range. It replaces the Plus model in the line-up and marks a distinctly new design direction for Apple.

After many months of rumours, Apple has finally announced the iPhone 17 Air – its own rival to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and a step in a new design direction for the brand.

Much slimmer than the standard iPhone 17, 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max, the Air is just 5.6mm thick. It does come with some caveats, such as a trimmed back camera on the rear, but what you lose in features, you gain in sleek aesthetics and pocket-ability.

Launched during Apple's Awe Dropping event, the new device looks to be a real contender for those wanting one of the best iPhones, but are also looking for a real statement handset.

The chassis is covered on both sides by Apple's hardened glass technology – Ceramic Shield 2 – with a polished finish. It comes in four colours too.

(Image credit: Apple)

You get a 6.5-inch 120Hz display and the new camera "plateaux" that sticks out a little more than its thinnest profile.

The Air doesn't skimp on the hardware either. It sports the same A19 Pro chipset found in the iPhone 17 Pro models, with a 5-core GPU for good measure. And here's a new N1 chip for wireless connectivity (Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 7), plus a C1x modem chip made by Apple itself.

The camera uses just the one lens on the rear, but you do get a large sensor in what Apple calls a "Fusion camera system". That's capable of 24-megapixel images by default, but can be expanded to 48-megapixels.

And there's a dual-camera feature that enables you to use both the front and rear cams during video recording at the same time, to get your reaction while filming action.

The iPhone 17 Air is eSIM only worldwide – which makes sense considering its slim build. And that helps with the battery life too, with more space inside afforded to the battery. Apple claims it will last "all day".

Developing story...