iPhone owners getting another new iOS update already

Quick Summary Apple is reportedly going to release iOS 26.0.1 soon, in order to fix a few bugs in the new software. The final build of iOS 26 was released on 15 September and is compatible with the iPhone 11 and newer.

Apple announced its four new iPhones last week, alongside three Apple Watch models, and a new pair of AirPods. All those devices are now on sale and early reviews are generally very positive.

But it wasn't just new devices we got this week – Apple also released its latest software, which includes iOS 26 for iPhone, iPadOS 26 for iPad, and watchOS 26 for Apple Watch.

All three of the final software builds were made available to download on Monday, although there's a suggestion that Apple is already working on its first bug fix download. It's said that iOS 26.0.1 will be coming soon.

That's according to 9to5Mac, which gleaned the information from an anonymous but trusted private account on X. Unfortunately though, while the account posted the build number (said to be 23A35), it didn't say what the software update would fix specifically.

Why does iOS 26 need updating already?

It's not unusual for new software to have bugs, so this is all fairly standard and the most important thing to do is make sure you keep your phone up to date.

If you head into the settings on your iPhone, followed by "General", you will see "Software Update". Your best bet is to make sure "Automatic Updates" is turned on, after which any updates will download and install automatically.

The iOS 26 software brings a number of new features, including an updated design with something that Apple calls Liquid Glass. It makes controls and on-screen buttons translucent, mimicking the appearance of glass and it delivers a fresh new look.

There are also a number of new features, including the ability to change the duration of snooze on your alarm (a personal favourite of mine), as well as updates to the phone app and camera app.

The software is compatible with all iPhone models from the iPhone 11 and up.

For the Apple Intelligence features, you will need an iPhone 15 Pro model, one of the iPhone 16 models or one of the newer iPhone 17 series.