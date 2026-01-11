You can find your Android phone and save the planet with these trackers

Quick Summary Android's Find Hub has many trackers and now Nimble is making new models, only these are eco friendly. These units use paper batteries – aka cellulose based – to power the findable tags.

The Android Find Hub is a really helpful way to ensure you don't lose your keys, but now it's helping us to not lose our planet too.

Alright, that's a stretch, but were are some seriously cool eco-friendly Hub tags that appeared during CES 2026 last week.

From battery focused brand Nimble, these new Find Hub trackers are made using cellulose based battery tech. That essentially means paper style batteries instead of lithium-ion.

The battery tech itself comes from a company called Flint. This company is responsible for making the sustainable batteries which, in this case, are just 1mm thick and ideal for tracker devices like these key rings (via 9to5Google).

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

As if that battery tech wasn't already exciting enough, it can also be recharged. And not just recharged but done so wirelessly using a Qi charger. What's not to love?

Nimble told 9to5Google at the show: "The batteries utilise a cellulose-based structure and non-toxic, water-based electrolytes, significantly reducing environmental impact at the end of the product’s life.



"At less than 1mm thick, the rechargeable paper battery is embedded directly into the accessory, maintaining the slim profile required for travel gear."

At this early stage the release date and pricing for the Nimble gadgets has not been announced. However, there will be more than mere trackers – the company plans other accessories too – all of which involving tech that's reportedly better for the planet.

We're awaiting more details on the brand and its innovative devices, and we'll bring you more the moment we find out. Hopefully, there are plans for alternatives that work with Apple's FindMy system too.