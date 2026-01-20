Super slim and strangely familiar, this could be the bargain buy Android phone to beat

Quick Summary The latest Android phone from Infinix measures just 7.2mm slim, weighs 186g and has a huge battery – all from just $200. The Note Edge has a familiar camera housing on the rear too, not too dissimilar to the Apple iPhone 17 Pro.

When Apple launched the iPhone 17 Pro last year, all eyes were on the redesign. I wasn’t sold, I must admit, but more because of the two-tone back rather than the camera housing that now spans the width of the device.

Four months on and I’ve gotten used to it, while for others, it was an instant hit. If you wanted an Android phone with a similar vibe, then the Pixel 10 was the closest lookalike. Now though, a new handset has launched with a strikingly familiar look – and it's a lot cheaper, too.

What does the Infinix Note Edge offer?

Infinix has announced the Note Edge, which the company claims sets “new standards for design and user experience”. It offers a 7.2mm slim body, which the company calls “ultra-slim”, though by the Apple iPhone Air and Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge standards, it’s not that slim.

Still, packed inside its body is a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 5G platform, along with a huge 6,500mAh battery capacity.

It has a “Pearl Light Ripple Shadow exterior”, which is available in four colour options including Lunar Titanium, Silk Green, Stellar Blue and Shadow Black, with the Silk Green offering a “leather-like surface with silky smoothness”. The other three finishes are matte.

You’ll find a 3D curved glass display on the front with 1.87mm bezels, while peak brightness sits at 4,500nits and protection comes from Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. There are also JBL dual stereo speakers on board, while the official IP rating stands at IP65, which is a little lower than some flagship smartphones.

The battery is larger than many, however, with Infinity claiming it will deliver 26 hours of continuous Google Maps navigation, for the times when you are really lost, or 22 hours of YouTube playback.

There is also 45W fast charging support, called Hyper Mode, allowing the Note Edge to charge from flat to full in 62 minutes.

UK pricing hasn’t been released as yet, but the Infinix Note Edge is priced from $200 in the US, which puts it in the budget realm of Android phones.