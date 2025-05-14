Gemini can help you avoid being scammed, says Google

Quick Summary Google has announced a number of new security features that'll arrive with Android 16. There are improvements to spam filtering in Google Messages, which should more easily detect scammers. And there's easier access to Advanced Protection and a new Find Hub, too.

Whenever new phones and tablets come out, it's easy to switch straight into looking at what new design upgrades they offer, whether it's a new colour, slimmer bezels or maybe a rearranged camera housing on the rear. The software side of things can sometimes take a backseat, but it shouldn't.

The software is what you actually interact with – it delivers the experiences you use every day. It's also the element of a device that can help keep you protected, whether letting you know if a password has been compromised or filtering out spam messages.

Of course, different phones have different software functions, but if you have an Android phone you're in luck, there are some new protection features coming that could really help get you out of a pickle.

What new security software features are available in Android 16?

Google has announced via its blog that Android 16 will introduce three news ways to keep you and your devices safe.

The first provides enhanced protection from scam texts in Google Messages.

The AI-powered Scam Detection feature already blocks billions of suspicious messages every month, claims the company, but using Gemini it should now also be able to recognise crypto and financial scams, along with plenty of other sophisticated attempts to part you with your money illegally.

Android 16 also enhances and expands the Advanced Protection feature that Google first introduced back in 2017. It makes it simpler and easier to turn on a range of security features, and there's a new Find Hub too.

Find Hub expands on Google's Find My Device, offering one place for locating devices, tagged items and to check in on loved ones. Google said it is adding more compatible devices and Bluetooth tags to its list of partners and later this year, Find Hub will also integrate satellite connectivity for devices and tagged items.

Last but certainly not least, if you're worried about lost luggage, Google has said you will be able to share your Bluetooth tag's location with some airlines early next year to help make finding missing baggage less painful.

Android 16 will start to roll out later this month (May). It'll arrive on Google's own Pixel phones first. You can find out when your phone is scheduled for the update in our handy guide.