DALI's stylish new speakers bring luxe looks for a low price

Quick Summary DALI's new Kupid speakers come in five fun colours and are aimed at budget Hi-Fi enthusiasts. Beautifully styled, they're an affordable £299 / €338 per pair.

DALI – Danish Audiophile Loudspeaker Industries – is best known for its premium products, such as the Rubikore home cinema speakers. So you might be pleasantly surprised by the price tag of the firm's latest editions – they're just £299 / €338 per pair. That's roughly $400 / AU$625.

According to the brand's head of product management, Krestian Pedersen, the new Kupid bookshelf speakers are designed "for anyone who wants a real Hi-Fi experience without any fuss."

The firm also says that while the speakers come with a lower price than its usual fare, they share their DNA with its higher-end Kore and Epikore ranges.

(Image credit: DALI)

DALI KUPID speakers: key features and availability

The Kupid speakers are "amplifier-optimised", delivering a consistent impedance of 4 ohms for wide compatibility. DALI suggests using them with budget amplifiers and all-in-one systems that don't put out the same power as more ambitious amp setups.

There are five finishes to begin with, each one with colour-matched bass/midrange cones and grilles. They come in Black Ash, Walnut, Caramel White, Golden Yellow, and Chilly Blue. I particularly like the Golden Yellow option, which is summery without being too eye-popping.

Whichever colour you go for you're getting DALI's proprietary 4.5-inch paper and wood fibre bass/midrange driver, with a ferrite magnet system and low-loss rubber surround.

Each speaker also has a custom-designed 26mm ultra-light soft dome tweeter, which sports a tuned baffle to integrate tightly with the bass/mid driver for a "natural and cohesive" soundstage, guided by a custom crossover design.

The cabinets feature a dual-flare bass reflex port that contributes to what DALI says is impressively deep bass for speakers of this size.

The DALI Kupid speakers will be available in pairs in all five colours from 1 October 2025.