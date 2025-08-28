Sonus Faber’s ultra elite, stunning speakers are for the fortunate few

Quick Summary The Sonus Faber Amati Supreme speakers deliver serious power and a extremely wide frequency range, as well as stunning looks. They can be yours for £75,000 / $78,000.

With a price tag nearing six figures, the super high-end Sonus Faber Amati Supreme speakers are only available to a very fortunate few. But by all that's mighty, they're gorgeous.

Also by Sonus Faber standards, these speakers are rather affordable.

A pair of its flagship Suprema speakers can be more than six times the price, and these new speakers draw on some of the same tech and design to deliver very high-powered units with subterranean lows and airy highs.

Sonus Faber's Amati line first launched in the 1990s, and offered less extreme products than the firm's most eye-catching, headline-grabbing designs. That's the case here too, with speaker designs that are a lot more traditional than the likes of the brand's Lamborghini-inspired Cremonese Ex3me. They're still stunning, but they're more likely to blend in with your décor than shout over it.

(Image credit: Sonos Faber)

Amati Supreme speakers: key features and availability

According to the manufacturer, the Amati Supreme is "more than just a speaker – it's an immersive experience, a testament to technological prowess and an icon of contemporary luxury". It's also pretty well specified.

The speakers come in a choice of two matte metal finishes, Sabbia Oro (a dark gold) and Terra Rosso (a deep red). They feature a transparent Y-shaped window on top so you can peek at the "exquisitely arranged mid-high crossover section".

There's also significant power on tap. Each speaker is capable of almost 600W without distortion from its 4.5-way driver design, and the frequency response is super wide: 28Hz to 40,000Hz.

That's achieved via a 20mm silk dome tweeter with dedicated waveguide, a 38mm silk dome tweeter with a dedicated waveguide, a 165m dual-drive midrange driver, and two 220mm dual drive woofers.

The Sonos Faber Amati Supreme speakers will be available worldwide from September, priced at £75,000 / €78,000 / $78,000 (about AU$155,320).