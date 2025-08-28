Sonus Faber’s ultra elite, stunning speakers are for the fortunate few
These are gorgeous, high-powered speakers for your mansion, yacht or hollowed-out volcano
Quick Summary
The Sonus Faber Amati Supreme speakers deliver serious power and a extremely wide frequency range, as well as stunning looks.
They can be yours for £75,000 / $78,000.
With a price tag nearing six figures, the super high-end Sonus Faber Amati Supreme speakers are only available to a very fortunate few. But by all that's mighty, they're gorgeous.
Also by Sonus Faber standards, these speakers are rather affordable.
A pair of its flagship Suprema speakers can be more than six times the price, and these new speakers draw on some of the same tech and design to deliver very high-powered units with subterranean lows and airy highs.
Sonus Faber's Amati line first launched in the 1990s, and offered less extreme products than the firm's most eye-catching, headline-grabbing designs. That's the case here too, with speaker designs that are a lot more traditional than the likes of the brand's Lamborghini-inspired Cremonese Ex3me. They're still stunning, but they're more likely to blend in with your décor than shout over it.
Amati Supreme speakers: key features and availability
According to the manufacturer, the Amati Supreme is "more than just a speaker – it's an immersive experience, a testament to technological prowess and an icon of contemporary luxury". It's also pretty well specified.
The speakers come in a choice of two matte metal finishes, Sabbia Oro (a dark gold) and Terra Rosso (a deep red). They feature a transparent Y-shaped window on top so you can peek at the "exquisitely arranged mid-high crossover section".
There's also significant power on tap. Each speaker is capable of almost 600W without distortion from its 4.5-way driver design, and the frequency response is super wide: 28Hz to 40,000Hz.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
That's achieved via a 20mm silk dome tweeter with dedicated waveguide, a 38mm silk dome tweeter with a dedicated waveguide, a 165m dual-drive midrange driver, and two 220mm dual drive woofers.
The Sonos Faber Amati Supreme speakers will be available worldwide from September, priced at £75,000 / €78,000 / $78,000 (about AU$155,320).
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.