Pro-Ject's most advanced and most beautiful turntables will make eyes pop and jaws drop

Quick Summary Pro-Ject's new Signature 12.2 is a gorgeous flagship turntable, while the Classic Reference is a production version of a much-desired collector's item. Prices start at £4,349 / €4,990, with both available to order now.

Pro-Ject has revealed two stunning new turntables that look as good as they undoubtedly sound.

The Signature 12.2 is the brand's new flagship, while the Classic Reference is a relatively affordable but still premium turntable for audiophiles. And if you're at the UK Hi-Fi Show Live this weekend (27 - 28 September) you'll be able to find them by following the gasps. The Signature in particular is a stunning-looking thing.

(Image credit: Pro-Ject)

Pro-Ject says the Signature 12.2 is the most advanced turntable it has ever created.

It's made from over 100 individually CNC-machined parts, with all the metal pieces polished by hand to create a mirror-like finish. The MDF chassis is hand-painted with ten layers of piano black lacquer, with rounded edges to reduce standing waves.

(Image credit: Pro-Ject)

Pro-Ject's new Signature and Reference turntables: key features and pricing

The Signature 12.2's platter is a heavyweight 10.5kg and made from aluminium, topped with a mat made from recycled vinyl records.

Beneath the platter there's an inverted ceramic ball bearing with magnetic support to deliver ultra-quiet operation. A new 12-inch aluminium tonearm replaces the previous single-pivot design with a 3-point pivot bearing for greater stability and less friction, especially with today's heaviest MC cartridges.

The Classic Reference is based on the very limited edition 175 Vienna Philharmonic turntable, itself based on the Classic EVO. That's now a collector's item, so the Classic Reference helps bring back that design and engineering for a wider audience.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Classic Reference is based on the 175 Vienna Philharmonic turntable, which is now a collector's item (Image credit: Pro-Ject)

The Classic Reference has Pro-Ject’s EVO 9 AS HG tonearm with ultra-low friction ABEC-7 cardanic bearings in a "massive" aluminium housing. There's also an SME connector for easy cartridge swaps.

The TPE-damped platter is made from aluminium and sits atop an MDF/aluminium sandwich chassis with a TPE-suspended sub-chassis for isolation. There are both RCA and balanced XLR outputs, with the latter offering noise-free connection.

(Image credit: Pro-Ject)

Both turntables feature a precision DC-driven AC generator that powers the motor and creates a completely clean sine wave.

Both turntables are available now through authorised Pro-Ject dealers.

The Signature 12.2 has a price tag of £10,599 / €12,000 (about $14,155 / AU$21,645), while the Classic Reference is £4,349 / €4,990 (about $5,810 / AU$8,880) for the Piano Silver finish, and £5,199 / €5,990 (about $6,944 / AU$10,618) for Acacia/Brass.