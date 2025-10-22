Michell unveils two elite turntables that you'll want to stare at all day

Quick Summary Michell Audio have unveiled a pair of new turntables. That includes a new Gyro model with significantly improved hardware, and a new mid-range model called the Revolv.

UK audio experts Michell Audio have unveiled two exceptionally good-looking turntables, the Revolv and the Gyro. The Gyro takes the place of the outgoing Gyro SE turntable, with the Revolv occupying the middle ground between it and the firm's entry-level Tecnodec.

Both turntables feature aerospace-grade aluminium and a significant redesign of Michell's classic turntable design. The Revolv is the more affordable of the two, but it takes some of the technology from the new Gyro.

(Image credit: Michell Engineering)

In place of the Tecnodec's acrylic plinth it gets a hefty aluminium one instead to deliver better rigidity. And the arm mounting has been repositioned to deliver what Michell says is improved performance.

Meanwhile the Gyro looks very similar to before but has been dramatically redesigned in terms of the materials used and the performance it delivers.

Michell Revolv and Gyro: key features and pricing

The Revolv features Michell's inverted single-helix main bearing and has a Delrin platter supplemented with brass cylinders to add extra mass and improve speed stability. There's a new, isolated motor pod to prevent vibration from reaching the turntable and an outboard speed controller. Both are carved from solid aluminium.

The new Gyro also benefits from an aluminium baseplate and features more rigid, fully reworked chassis but not a tonearm or cartridge – those are extra. It's a significant redesign of the Gyro SE and Gyrodec.

The cast aluminium of previous models has been swapped for precision-machined, aerospace-grade aluminium for even lower resonance and improved accuracy. Once again there are embedded brass weights to absorb vibration and aerospace-grade aluminium billets for the power supply and speed control.

The Michell Audio Revolv has a recommended price of £3,995 (around $5,325 / €4,588 / AU$8,188) and the Gyro is £5,995 (around $7,990 / €6,886 / AU$12,288).