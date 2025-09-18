Cambridge Audio's turntable and earbuds get a glow-up with help from Maharishi

Quick Summary Cambridge Audio has collaborated with streetwear brand Maharishi to create two striking editions of its Melomania A100 earbuds and Alva ST turntable. Priced at £139 and £649 respectively, the buds are available now with the record player following "later this year".

Cambridge Audio has teamed with UK clothing brand Maharishi and Soul II Soul legend Jazzie B to give its Melomania A100 earbuds and Alva ST turntable a splash of street style.

The results are as good to look at as they should be to listen to, thanks to bright details against an olive finish that draws from Maharishi's trademark camouflage patterns and reflects "a pacifist reinterpretation of military aesthetics".

I love the look of these, especially the turntable. It's a really unusual, utilitarian look that could be part of a street sound system, although of course it's really intended to be the heart of a home Hi-Fi.

Cambridge Audio Maharishi Alva ST and Melomania A100: key features and pricing

The Alva ST deck is an affordable belt-driven turntable with Bluetooth aptX HD for your headphones or active speakers, a die-cast aluminium platter, and an aluminium-topped damped MDF plinth.

It has a built-in switchable phono stage and its tonearm comes with a removable headshell. The new Maharishi version will be available later this year with an RRP of £649 (about $879 / €749 / AU$1,320).

The Melomania A100 earbuds are impressive and affordable. As we noted in our Melomania A100 review, their rather ordinary appearance distracts from what are very impressive-sounding earbuds. They continue the Cambridge tradition of delivering sound quality that punches way above the price tag.

To my eyes the new edition looks so much better in its striking olive and orange Maharishi edition, which gives the earbuds old-school Land Rover vibes.

The pair's price is very slightly higher than price of the standard A100s, which launched at £119 / $149. The Cambridge Audio Maharishi Melomania have an RRP of £139 (about $188 / €160 / AU$282).

They're available now from Cambridge Audio, Maharishi and selected retailers.