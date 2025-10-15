Forget Wicked – Zenith's new watches are the real gravity defying feat of the autumn

Quick Summary Zenith just launched a new watch which goes beyond what a tourbillon offers. But you'll have to be quick to get one as they're incredibly limited.

The second instalment of the Wicked movie franchise is set to arrive this autumn, with tales of gravity being defied central to the plot. Clearly, the team at Zenith caught wind of this, with its latest release offering a spot of gravitational defiance all its own.

That's because the new Zenith Defy Zero G offers a unique, patented movement design which is designed to counteract the effects of gravity on the escapement. That's something which has been a big issue historically, with gravity altering the efficiency and accuracy of a watch movement.

(Image credit: Zenith)

Now, at this point, you're probably thinking, "But, hang on! The tourbillon was the fix for that, no?" And while you're sort of right, that doesn't really tell the full story.

The tourbillon is remarkably good at solving that problem for a watch held in one place for a long period of time – think of something being displayed in a case, for example. But if you're looking at a watch which is being worn, those benefits are lessened.

(Image credit: Zenith)

Here, the movement takes inspiration from the marine chronometers of old ships, which had to remain steady in environments which were constantly being subjected to rolling and pitching. The chronometer in those instruments – and the regulating organs in Zenith's movement – are placed within a suspended gimbal system, which cancels out the effects of gravity.

The brand has been offering this kind of technology since 2008. What's particularly noteworthy this time is just how small everything has become, with the movement in these watches occupying a space just 13.4mm x 10.9 mm x 8.84 mm.

That incredible movement is paired with an equally impressive spec sheet on other counts. There are two models offered, both encased in full sapphire and offered in either a transparent or a blue design.

(Image credit: Zenith)

The dial is also crafted from lapis lazuli, and sits towards the 12 o'clock position. It's not a dissimilar look to the Christopher Ward C12 Loco, which was launched earlier this year.

That attaches to a blue alligator leather strap, adding a layer of class to the design. Making use of a 46mm case means these won't be for the slim-wristed, though it's understandable given the sheer volume of components inside the piece.

Each model is limited to just 10 pieces, making them an extremely rare prospect. Priced at CHF 200,000 / €220,000 / US$207,500 (approx. £187,000 / AU$384,000), these certainly aren't going to be cropping up at every Redbar event. Still, if you've got cash to burn and a hankering for something cool and innovative, this is a great choice.