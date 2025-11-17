Angelus’ new tourbillon watch is big, bold and orange – but you won’t get one
Angelus debuts its brightest watch yet
QUICK SUMMARY
Angelus has debuted the Flying Tourbillon Skeleton Titanium in a bold orange colour.
Limited to just 25 pieces, the Angelus Flying Tourbillon Skeleton Titanium Orange Edition has a big 42.5mm case complete with orange accents and three interchangeable straps.
Angelus has just debuted its brightest tourbillon watch yet – but you won’t get one. The Angelus Flying Tourbillon Skeleton Titanium Orange Edition features a big titanium case complete with orange accents, and not one, not two but three interchangeable straps.
Measuring 42.5mm, the Angelus Flying Tourbillon Skeleton Titanium Orange Edition certainly isn’t a small watch by any stretch of the imagination. The case is made of titanium and carbon that gives the watch a silver, satin finish that offsets the bolder colours of the dial.
Speaking of colour, the Angelus Flying Tourbillon Skeleton Titanium Orange Edition has a bold skeletonised dial that features orange, black and silver accents. The orange shade is obviously the most eye-catching and is shown on the minute track and a small seconds counter, while black and silver make up the openwork movement and the flying tourbillon.
Powered by the A-310 calibre movement, the Angelus Flying Tourbillon Skeleton Titanium Orange Edition has a 3D-structure and is a combination of an openwork main plate and lightweight circular bridges. Overlapping the movement is skeletonised hour and minute hands that point at similarly coloured hour markers.
The movement hidden in the dial features a large-diameter barrel at one o’clock while a flying tourbillon sits at six o’clock which is supported by a 160-degree bridge. The watch has a 60 hour power reserve and comes with three interchangeable straps in black alligator leather, titanium or orange rubber – my personal favourite.
If you want to get your hands on the Angelus Flying Tourbillon Skeleton Titanium Orange Edition, you’ll have to be quick as it’s limited to just 25 pieces. As of writing, it’s priced at CHF 47,000.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
