Arnold & Son sails the seas with Cornwall-inspired watch – but you won’t get one

QUICK SUMMARY Arnold & Son has launched the Longitude Titanium 5°W watch. Inspired by marine chronometers and nautical adventures, the new watch is crafted from titanium and red gold, and limited to just 38 pieces.

Arnold & Son is sailing the high seas with its new Longitude Titanium 5°W watch. Inspired by the ocean, the new watch pays tribute to the marine chronometers originally produced by John Arnold back in 1775 – but they’re so limited edition that you might not get one.

The new Longitude Titanium 5°W by Arnold & Son has been crafted in titanium and red gold, and in homage to Lizard Point in Cornwall, where John Arnold was born. Sticking to its roots, the Longitude Titanium 5°W watch is powered by the in-house A&S6302 automatic movement that boasts a 60 hour power reserve and is water resistant to 100 metres.

Measuring 42.5mm, the Longitude Titanium 5°W has a mixture of round shapes and sharp angles, like the lines of a sailing boat. Mainly crafted from titanium, the watch has an 18K red gold notched ring that’s inserted between the bezel and case band. It looks quite hidden but can be seen on the side, and adds extra dimensions to the watch.

(Image credit: Arnold & Son)

The dial of the Longitude Titanium 5°W is in a Lizard Point Grey colour, with gold hour markers and skeletonised hours and minutes hands. A small seconds subdial with a hand sits at six o’clock and a power-reserve indicator is just underneath 12 o’clock.

The Longitude Titanium 5°W is finished with a titanium bracelet, or it can be swapped out for an alligator leather strap. It might look simple from the offset, but the Longitude Titanium 5°W is a unique and clever piece of watch manufacturing, and it pays tribute to the beginnings and core beliefs of the brand – so if you like Arnold & Son, this is a definite collectors piece.

But as always with Arnold & Son watches , there’s a catch. The Arnold & Son Longitude Titanium 5°W is limited to just 38 pieces, so it’s extremely limited edition. It’s available for CH 25,900.