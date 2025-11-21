New Hermès Slim d’Hermès watch dives to new depths with fun seahorse dial

QUICK SUMMARY Hermès has debuted its new Slim d’Hermès watch as part of Dubai Watch Week. Available in two colours, the Slim d’Hermès Hippocampe timepiece utilises leather marquetry on the dial to create a playful seahorse.

Hermès has just unveiled its new Slim d’Hermès watch at Dubai Watch Week , and it might be my favourite Hermès timepiece yet. The new Slim d’Hermès Hippocampe is available in two colours, and has a fun dial that playfully shows off an intricate, leather seahorse.

Hermès is a fashion brand that continues to surprise me with its collection of watches , as you never know what you’re going to get! Oftentimes, Hermès sticks to classic watch manufacturing, with chronographs and sporty styles, and other times, it puts dazzling designs and characters on its dial – like the new Slim d’Hermès Hippocampe proves.

Horses seem to be a theme with Hermès – the ARCEAU Chorus Stellarum featuring a skeleton riding a horse was the talk of this year’s Watches and Wonders event. But now Hermès is diving to new depths with its seahorse-inspired Slim d’Hermès Hippocampe watch.

The star of the show on the new Slim d’Hermès Hippocampe is obviously the seahorse dial, but not in the way you might think. With a choice of blue or red, the seahorse is actually engraved before specialised leather marquetry is layered over the top to create the colour, shape and curves of the seahorse.

(Image credit: Hermès)

The seahorse on the Slim d’Hermès Hippocampe is extremely intricate and even has air bubbles as a fun addition. The dial is left without hour markers to let the leather detailing speak for itself, and it has simple white gold hour and minute hands that match the white gold of the case and crown.

The Slim d’Hermès Hippocampe measures 39.5mm and is powered by the Hermès H1950 mechanical self-winding movement. The sapphire crystal caseback shows off the movement which gives the watch a 48 hour power reserve. It’s finished with a calfskin strap.

Due to the craftsmanship of the Slim d’Hermès Hippocampe, it’s extremely exclusive and limited to just 24 pieces in each colour variation.