New Hermès watch reminds us that the brand has fashion running through its veins

Quick Summary Hermès just launched its latest Slim d'Hermès watch. That sports a classic military jacket on the dial – and it looks killer.

For fashion brands which also turn their hands to luxury watchmaking, that catwalk heritage can often feel played down. The derision which is often levelled at fashion watches mean brands will seek to carve out their space without relying on that heritage.

Still, when you're a brand like Hermès, it pays to steer into the skid, somewhat. After all, the brand's iconic Birkin and Kelly bags have soared in popularity of late, bucking the downfall seen in other areas of the luxury market.

Its watches have always been great, too – and this new Slim d'Hermès model is no different. The dial sports an impeccably detailed military jacket, which looks really fabulous.

(Image credit: Hermès / David Marchon)

Dubbed Neo Brandebourgs, the design was first created back in the 1970s for use on a scarf, and was itself inspired by a 19th Century book on military uniforms. That now appears on the dial of this watch, with two variants offering different shades in the accented portions.

The dial itself is crafted from a mix of painting and engraving. Both sport a beige base, with one using green and blue accents and the other using blue and red accents. Both also sport the Hermès Paris logo at the 11 o'clock spot.

That takes up almost all of the dial, save for a cutout at the seven o'clock position which houses a tourbillon. It's the first time a tourbillon has appeared in this collection, and it's really tastefully integrated.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Hermès / Anita Schlaefli) (Image credit: Hermès / Anita Schlaefli)

That tourbillon comes integrated into the Hermès H1950T movement, which offers 48 hours of power reserve and a 3Hz beat rate. Everything is cased in a neat and tidy 39.5mm case, which is crafted from platinum.

The model is paired with either a blue or black alligator leather strap, depending on which of the two variants you opt for. Pricing isn't given, but the model is limited to just 24 pieces across the two dial variants.

I'd wager it won't be cheap, then – particularly when you factor in the platinum case, tourbillon and more.