Forget the Birkin bag – my Hermès shopping list consists of three stunning new watches

Quick Summary Hermès has unveiled a trio of new watches. They include a range of complications and techniques designed to show off its watchmaking prowess.

The brand name Hermès may be better known for its efforts in the world of fashion, but did you know they also make watches? That's right – the name behind the Birkin bag and those luxurious Apple Watch straps also makes its own mechanical timepieces.

Ahead of a return to Watches and Wonders later this year, the brand has unveiled a trio of new models, designed to showcase its prowess. That includes a world timer, a moon phase and a new addition to its slimline collection.

Hermès Arceau Le temps Voyageur

(Image credit: Joel Von Allmen (via Hermès))

Lets get started with that world timer. The Hermès Arceau Le temps Voyageur is available in two different models – a 38mm rose gold case set with 78 diamonds, and a 41mm case crafted from white gold.

Both are water resistant to 30m, and feature sapphire crystals over the dial and on the case back. The larger of the two comes with a blue and grey design – complete with a blue alligator leather strap. The smaller features a white and gold design language, complete with a Mother of Pearl dial.

Those dials are offset towards the nine o'clock position, too, giving users a good look at the stunning world time module beneath. Both are powered by the in-house Hermès H1837 movement, which uses a 4hz beat rate and sits an astounding 3.7mm thick.

Both are priced at £36,980 (approx. $46,600 / AU$73,500) which is certainly not cheap. It is, however, a great example of a world timer – those with deep enough pockets will love this.

Hermès Arceau L'Heure de la Lune

(Image credit: Anita Schlaefli (via Hermès))

If you routinely ask yourself, "What's better than a moon phase watch?" and come to the conclusion that the only possible answer is, "Three of them, of course" then this release is for you.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Hermès Arceau L'Heure de la Lune is an incredibly limited set of three moon phase watches, which is purchased as a set. The three models are available in blue-grey, brown-gold and black-gold colour combinations, meaning there really is something for everyone.

The watch features a 43mm case diameter, and packs in the same Hermès H1837 movement listed above. The moons are crafted from natural white mother-of-pearl, and dials are crafted from meteorite.

Priced at a cool £207,000 (approx. $261,000 / AU$411,000) for the set of three – and limited to just 12 numbered sets around the world – don't expect to see many of these at your local watch meet.

Hermès Slim D'Hermès Cheval Brossé

(Image credit: Anita Schlaefli (via Hermès))

I'm saving my pick of the bunch for last, though. This stunning Hermès Slim D'Hermès Cheval Brossé is a perfect example of where the brand excels – simple, stylish and sublimely done.

The horse motif on the dial is created via a layering process, which uses pad printing to gently build up to the final image. It's a fantastic display of the patience which goes into crafting these pieces.

Still, the dial is only part of the fun here. It also utilises the Hermès H1950 movement, which sits an astounding 2.6mm thick. That should enable the overall case diameter to be as slim as the name suggests.

The 39.5mm case is crafted from white gold, and features a sapphire crystal and case back. It's also water resistant up to 30m, though I can't see too many using this one as a dive watch.

Priced at £40,500 (approx. $51,100 / AU$80,400) and limited to just 24 numbered pieces worldwide, this is going to be a tough one to get your hands on.