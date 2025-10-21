Parmigiani Fleurier just made the perfect luxury everyday watch

In the world of luxury watches, few things are as sought after as a simple, three-hand watch. It's a fine balance to strike – the discerning watch lover needs something horologically impressive, without the grandiose complications which are often found in the higher reaches.

Instead, the aim of the game is to blend simplicity with substance. That's exactly what Parmigiani Fleurier has achieved with its latest release, which brings the 36mm Tonda back with a stunning deep ruby dial.

That's a red tone, and something of a rarity in the watch industry. Red dials definitely aren't as commonplace as other colours like blue and green, which makes this a nice change of pace.

(Image credit: Parmigiani Fleurier)

It's really subtly done, too. Speaking about the launch, brand CEO, Guido Terreni, said, "At Parmigiani Fleurier, color is never loud or obvious; it embodies a subtle sophistication born from intricate blends and nuanced tones. Each shade gracefully responds to its surroundings, delicately capturing light to reveal the full depth of its palette."

That dial is set within a 36mm case crafted from a mix of 18 carat rose gold and stainless steel. It also sits just 8.6mm tall, which is going to really help with the luxurious feeling of this piece on the wrist.

(Image credit: Parmigiani Fleurier)

That houses the brand's in-house PF770 movement. That's an automatic calibre which offers a very respectable 60 hours of power reserve from a 4Hz beat rate. You'll also spot a range of decorative elements, including Côtes de Genève finishing, bevelled bridges and a skeletonised 22 carat oscillating weight.

There's even 100m of water resistance on offer thanks to a screw-down crown. It's not enough to have your dive watch sweating, but it should add some hardiness for those looking to wear this as a daily driver.

Priced at CHF 32,300 (approx. £30,400 / €35,000 / US$41,000 / AU$62,500) this is a fair chunk of cash for a relatively simple watch. I'd wager that it's worth every penny, though, and is yet another knockout from the brand.