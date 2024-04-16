Hands on with the Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF Xiali Calendar

When we think of the best watches on the market, many are quite unremarkable. Sure, they're worthy of commendation and beautiful to look at, but they rarely push the envelope too much.

Parmigiani Fleurier don't fit that bill, though. Their Cultural Calendars range is packed with staggering models, with rare complications and truly innovative movements.

While these weren't unveiled at Watches and Wonders 2024, they were on show. I was lucky enough to get my hands on one, to take a closer look at the work on show.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

The Tonda PF Xiali fuses stainless steel and Platinum for its case material. That's a 42mm case diameter, sitting just 12.2mm thick. Sapphire crystals adorn both the top and back of the case, giving us a beautiful look at both the movement and the red guilloche dial.

On the wrist, it's remarkably slight. The slimness of the case is just fantastic, making it wear much like any sports watch on the market. It's also truly remarkable when you think about the sheer volume of complications employed here.

The bracelet is also beautifully finished. It's immensely comfortable, too, with an elegance which simply does not befit a sports watch.

Let's take a moment to shout about that movement, too. It uses a 4Hz beat rate, with up to 54 hours of power reserve. That doesn't sound too impressive until you remember that this is a totally unique movement which tracks the Xiali calendar.

Every level of that is magnificently impressive. The movement itself is a feat of engineering. Managing to get that into such a small footprint is even more impressive. Doing all of that with gorgeous Cotes de Genève and Perlage finishing is just sublime.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

With a list price of CHF 63,500, this certainly isn't a cheap watch. Normally, when we cover watches in this kind of price range, I have to make a concession about the price tag.

I talk about how it's obviously a ludicrous price tag, and how the people who afford it have cash to burn and want something pretty to look at. Bizarrely, I don't think that's the case here.

The c£60,000 price tag is high, don't get me wrong. But it's entirely representative of the watch on offer. Given the unique movement and complications, coupled with a truly beautiful level of finishing, this is worth every penny.

Few will have the pleasure of owning one, but those who can absolutely should.