New Gerald Charles Maestro watch has a tiger’s eye dial – and it’s unisex!

Unveiled as part of Dubai Watch Week 2025 , Gerald Charles has teamed up with Ahmed Seddiqi on a limited edition Maestro watch. Available in two variations, the new Gerald Charles Maestro watches have stunning tiger’s eye dials – but they’re so limited edition, chances are you won’t be able to get your hands on them.

Gerald Charles has had a long friendship and collaboration with Ahmed Seddiqi, CEO of Ahmed Seddiqi luxury watches and fine jewellery. The new Maestro Tiger’s Eye dual timepiece is in celebration of both Gerald Charles’ 25th anniversary and Ahmed Seddiqi’s 75th anniversary.

The new Maestro Tiger’s Eye is available as a Maestro 2.0 Ultra-Thin and a Maestro 9.0 Tourbillon. The main feature – obviously –is the tiger’s eye dial which is unique, natural and has rich brown, black and golden colours, depending on what cut of the tiger’s eye you choose.

To match the colour of the tiger’s eye, the case of the Maestro Tiger’s Eye is in a metallic bronzed brown which is the first time that Gerald Charles has used a Colormix finish on its cases. Brown is also shown on the rubber strap so the entire dual watch is cohesive in colour, and the watch variants keep the architectural shape of the original Maestro case, giving it a fun vintage feel.

(Image credit: Gerald Charles)

The Maestro 2.0 Ultra-Thin version of the Maestro Tiger’s Eye is powered by the Calibre 2.0 GCA2000 movement which is ultra-slim at just 3.7mm. For the Maestro 9.0 Tourbillon, it houses the Calibre 9.0 GCA9000 movement which powers the tourbillon that sits at six o’clock.

Speaking of tourbillon, the Tiger’s Eye version of the Maestro 9.0 Tourbillon features a custom titanium cage that covers the tourbillon, shaped like the GC logo. It also has a 22K rose gold oscillating mass which has a honeycomb pattern.

What’s better is the new Maestro Tiger’s Eye is unisex, so both men and women can wear the two variants – if you can get your hands on one, of course. The Tiger’s Eye Maestro 2.0 Ultra-Thin is limited to just 20 pieces, while the Tiger’s Eye Maestro 9.0 Tourbillon is even more exclusive with just 3 pieces up for grabs.