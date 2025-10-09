Christopher Ward launches limited edition watches with natural stone dials

Quick Summary Christopher Ward has launched a range of Sealander models with unique stone dials. But hurry – only 150 of each piece is being made.

We're big fans of Christopher Ward here at T3. The brand – split between Switzerland and the UK – has soared in recent years, proving itself as a formidable force in the world of watches.

It has already been a busy year, with the brand launching fun dive watches like the C60 Trident Reef, and iconic haute horology pieces like the C12 Loco. Now, there's another new range to enjoy – but you'll need to act fast to get your hands on one.

That takes the standard 36mm C63 Sealander model – a real fan favourite – and throws a quartet of natural stone dials into the mix. The brand has opted for Malachite (green), Tiger's Eye (yellow), Charoite (purple) and Turquoise (blue) options, with each model limited to just 150 pieces.

It's not the first limited edition of this kind that we've seen. Recently, the Benjamin James Scarifour got a similar treatment, with the stone dial Scarifour models coming in green jade, burnt orange agate and blue lapis lazuli.

It's not hard to see why its so popular, either. Natural stones offer a wide array of different patterns and textures, meaning each one is unique.

In the popular Sealander case, these take on a notably dressy feel, not at all dissimilar to the C63 Celest I fell in love with almost two years ago. The popularity of that piece gave the brand the confidence to go full steam ahead with these models in a dressier design, according to COO Sarah Baumann.

That case is crafted from stainless steel, and sits just 10.75mm tall with a 42.87mm lug-to-lug width. Inside, the popular Sellita SW200-1 movement beats away, offering 38 hours of power reserve from a 4Hz beat rate.

Don't think its incapable just cause of its dress-watch demeanour, either. The watches offer 150m of water resistance, which should be more than enough for any environment you'd take one into.

Pricing varies across strap options, but can be found in the table below:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Seta leather strap Bader bracelet Consort bracelet GBP £795 £950 £985 EUR €1,050 €1,250 €1,295 USD $1,175 $1,385 $1,430 AUD approx. $1,620 approx. $1,936 approx. $2,010

Whether you opt for a bargain leather strap, the classic Bader or the classy Consort bracelet, you'll be hard-pressed to find a bigger bargain.