This Arnold & Son watch has the most beautiful moonphase I’ve ever seen

Arnold & Son has debuted the new Luna Magna Steel Turquoise watch. Inspired by turquoise found in the US, the Arnold & Son Luna Magna Steel Turquoise has a 3D astronomical moonphase and is exclusive to the US, Canada and Mexico.

Arnold & Son has just reinvented its Luna Magna watch with a stunning new colour. Exclusive to the US, Canada and Mexico, the Luna Magna Steel Turquoise is limited to just 18 pieces and has the most beautiful moonphase I’ve ever seen.

Based on its Luna Magna design, the Arnold & Son Luna Magna Steel Turquoise keeps many of the same elements of the original, including a moonphase and a miniature white opal dial. But what makes the new watch stand out is its turquoise colour.

As the name suggests, the Arnold & Son Luna Magna Steel Turquoise has an Arizona turquoise dial and other turquoise elements, including the moonphase and strap. The colour and material takes inspiration from the US and pays homage to the turquoise that is found there and its cultural heritage.

(Image credit: Arnold & Son)

I love a moonphase on a watch, and the one featured on the Arnold & Son Luna Magna Steel Turquoise is no exception. At the six o’clock position is a 3D astronomical moon sphere which measures 12mm in diameter. The moonphase is also on display via the caseback.

The Arnold & Son Luna Magna Steel Turquoise sits in a 44m steel case, so it’s a pretty sizable watch. Aside from the turquoise moonphase and overall colour, the dial features a mini opal dial that tells the time, complete with black Roman numerals and blue hour and minute hands.

(Image credit: Arnold & Son)

Powered by the A&S1021 calibre movement, the Arnold & Son Luna Magna Steel Turquoise has a 90-hour power reserve and it “respects the duration of a lunation – 29 days, 12 hours, 44 minutes and 2.8 seconds”. This allows for complete accuracy and if you keep the watch fully wound, the Arnold & Son Luna Magna Steel Turquoise should take 122 years for a single day’s discrepancy to appear.

As the Arnold & Son Luna Magna Steel Turquoise is in dedication to the Americas, it’s exclusively available in the US, Canada and Mexico, and is limited to just 18 pieces.