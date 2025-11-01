I test watches for a living – here are 5 integrated-bracelet watches I'd pick over the Rolex Land Dweller

If you're a fan of watches, chances are you're a fan of Rolex. The brand is synonymous with the industry as a whole, and has that rare, household name status which turns an ordinary brand into an institution of much more gravitas.

At Watches and Wonders 2025, the brand launched a new model called the Land Dweller. That saw the brand enter the integrated bracelet sports watch sector, and came with a mighty impressive movement to boot.

Still, they're not exactly easy things to get hold of. Like many models in the brand's catalogue, there's an element of gatekeeping at the retail level, which is why I've collated a group of alternatives at a range of price points.

1. Citizen Tsuyosa

(Image credit: Citizen)

Citizen Tsuyosa: £299 at Goldsmiths The Citizen Tsuyosa is possibly the best bargain integrated bracelet watch out there.

Up first is the Citizen Tsuyosa. That's a model which enjoys a handsome reputation in the modern age, offering timeless design complete with a neat integrated bracelet.

If you're looking to get into that market on a budget, there's really no better way to do it.

2. Tissot PRX

(Image credit: Tissot)

When you think of the integrated bracelet steel sports watch in the modern age, the Tissot PRX is likely one of the first pieces which comes to mind. The watch gained a lot of traction when it was re-released, and is a must-try.

It's a timeless design, and still one of the best pound-for-pound options in the modern watch industry.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3. Christopher Ward The Twelve

(Image credit: Christopher Ward)

Christopher Ward is one of the most impressive brands in the modern watch industry, so it should come as no surprise that its take on the integrated bracelet form is also seriously cool. The Twelve wears its influence on its sleeve, and comes in a range of sizes to suit every wrist.

For me, the 40mm is the pick of the bunch, though opting for the 36mm will give a more vintage feel.

4. Tudor Royal

(Image credit: Tudor)

Tudor Royal: £2,210 at Beaverbrooks This Tudor Royal is a timeless design from within the Rolex camp.

The Tudor Royal is the kind of watch which feels instantly familiar. The design draws clear inspiration from vintage pieces, with its Roman numerals and coin-edge bezel design.

This is the pick for someone who wants a Land Dweller as a Rolex status symbol, but doesn't want the faff of obtaining one.

5. Zenith Defy Skyline

(Image credit: Zenith)

Zenith Defy Skyline: £8,100 at Goldsmiths This watch is probably my top pick in this arena, offering the blend of value and quality which makes it a sensible, luxury purchase.

One thing Rolex really shouted about with the launch of the Land Dweller was the 5Hz beat rate of its new movement. And I can only imagine that earned a chortle or two from the team at Zenith, which has employed that kind of technology for a while.

The Defy Skyline is a must-have in this arena, acting as the perfect modern interpretation of that form. You'll save a packet against the Rolex, and have a timeless design with impeccable heritage.