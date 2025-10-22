New Zenith Defy Skyline Tourbillon takes its inspiration from the bricks of home

Quick Summary Zenith has launched a new watch – and it's a tribute to the brickwork of its home. The Zenith Defy Skyline Tourbillon offers a brick red dial and a rose gold case.

It has been a landmark year for Zenith. The brand is celebrating its 160th anniversary in 2025, and has marked the occasion by releasing a wide array of killer watches at various events throughout the year.

Now, there's another new one to enjoy. The Zenith Defy Skyline Tourbillon is not a new model from the brand, but this new variant is unlike anything you'll have seen before.

(Image credit: Zenith)

The dial is a brick red hue, which is inspired by the home of the brand in Le Locle, Switzerland. That pattern goes beyond just the colour, with a four-pointed star design which radiates out from the tourbillon and gives the effect of brickwork.

That dial is only broken at the six o'clock position by the tourbillon, and features slim bars as indices. Central hour and minute hands ensure things are still easy to read, despite the busy nature of all of those elements.

In the back, the classic El Primero movement is present and correct, albeit with the necessary amendments to offer the tourbillon in this one. That offers the same 5Hz beat rate found in other models, as well as a respectable 50 hours of power reserve.

(Image credit: Zenith)

All of that sits within a 41mm case crafted from rose gold. That's said to be water resistant to 100m, too, though it's not exactly the kind of watch you'd want to take for a dip.

The model comes with a matching rose gold H-link integrated bracelet, complete with a folding clasp. There's an additional brick red rubber strap in the box, too – perfect for those who like to change their straps often.

(Image credit: Zenith)

Priced at CHF 89,900 / €97,400 / US$93,300 (approx. £84,750 / AU$174,000), this certainly isn't what you'd call "cheap". Still, it would have no business being – factor in the rose gold and the tourbillon and there's a lot of cost involved here.

If you're in the market for a luxury integrated bracelet sports watch and fancy something with a little more personality than the usual, run-of-the-mill examples, this is a seriously cool contender.