Hublot celebrates Ahmed Seddiqi with two limited edition Big Bang watches

Hublot has introduced two new watches this week, as part of an exciting anniversary edition that the brand unveiled during Dubai Watch Week . Within the launches are two limited edition Big Bang’s to celebrate this year’s big milestones for both Hublot and Ahmed Seddiqi.

2025 marks the 20th year of Hublot’s Big Bang collection, so it only seems right that Hublot is launching new Big Bang watches to celebrate. But these two new limited editions are also in celebration of the 75th anniversary of Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons, Hublot's long-standing partner.

In true Hublot style, the brand is celebrating by putting a fun spin on its Big Bang watch with the introduction of the Hublot Big Bang All Black Ahmed Seddiqi 75th Anniversary and the Hublot Big Bang Titanium Grey Ahmed Seddiqi 75th Anniversary – try saying that three times fast.

Both watches are powered by HUB1280 Unico Manufacture self-winding movement which gives a 72 hour power reserve. The main differences between the two are the colours – one is all black while the other has grey and gold features. The dials of both watches have a checkerboard-inspired design, two subdials, a date window and prominent screws on the case and bezel.

The most exciting feature of the new Hublot Big Bang x Ahmed Seddiqi are the Arabic numerals. This is in honour of the heritage of the Middle East, and as a further nod to Ahmed Seddiqi, the watches have a 75th anniversary logo on the custom oscillating weight.

The All Black version is limited to just 10 pieces, thanks to its use of black ceramic and 4N 22K gold oscillating weight. The Titanium Grey is slightly more attainable at 25 pieces.