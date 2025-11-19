Biver arrives at Dubai Watch Week with nine new Automatique models – here's everything you need to know

Quick Summary Biver has launched a collection of nine watches for Dubai Watch Week. Each uses different dial and case materials, to showcase the peak of its watchmaking prowess.

If you're noticing a lot of news coming from the watch industry this week, know that there is good reason for it. Dubai Watch Week is currently taking place, with many brands launching new pieces at the event.

That's the case for Biver, with a new range of no less than nine Automatique models arriving at the show. Those make use of exotic dial and case materials, and are designed to establish the identity of the brand moving forward.

Each of the models makes use of the JCB-003 movement, which we've seen on other models from the brand in the past. That's a beautifully decorated thing, complete with a micro-rotor crafted from 22k gold.

(Image credit: Biver)

Up first is the Clous de Paris model, which sits within a 39mm platinum case. The dial here is perhaps the most plain, with an 18k gold material given a blue colour, and a Clous de Paris finish.

After that, we see the Automatique Two Tone. That fuses a white gold dial with a rose gold case, for a more palatable take on the two-tone form.

(Image credit: Biver)

The next model makes use of a blue Quartzite dial, which is offered in a trio of different variants. Those are cased in platinum, with a plain version, alongside two with diamonds and sapphires for hour markers, respectively.

A similar theme comes next, with lavender Jade offering a pink-purple base that is really gorgeous to look at. That's offered with standard hour markers, or in a diamond version.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Biver)

The final two models make use of some seriously impressive brown stones. First up with the Mahogany Obsidian version, which is cased in 18k rose gold.

(Image credit: Biver)

But my personal favourite from the entire range in the Oeil de Fer, which takes the layered brown-toned stone and cases it in 18k yellow gold, to really make things pop.

Prices vary across the collection, but range from CHF 80,000 (approx. £76,500 / €86,600 / US$100,500 / AU$154,500) to CHF 125,000 (approx. £119,300 / €135,300 / US$157,000 / AU$241,350). That's not cheap by any stretch, but with such an impressive spec sheet, it's certainly a great option if your luxury watch collection is missing something dressy and fun.