Biver adds another two Automatique models to its collection

Quick Summary Biver has just launched a pair of new Automatique models. Those are stunning watches with a killer movement and some beautiful dials.

One of the things I love most about the best watches on the market is that everyone enjoys different things. Whether you're into classic big name brands, or smaller independents, you'll find something to love.

One brand I've fallen head over heels for in recent months is Biver. Led by the inimitable Jean-Claude Biver, the brand makes some absolutely staggering pieces – and one of the best-looking movements out there.

Its Biver Automatique range is the real highlight – a time-only design which embodies simplicity and excellence. Now, the brand has unveiled it in another two dial finish options – yellow gold and carbon.

Both of those sit within 39mm yellow gold cases, which stand just ten millimetres thick. Each is powered by the JCB.003-C movement, which is simply stunning to look at. It's powered by a micro-rotor, too, which means you can see all of the brilliant design work on offer.

(Image credit: Biver)

It's not just a looker, either. The movement offers a decent 65 hours of power reserve and operates at an unusual 3.5Hz beat rate.

The strap is actually one of the first points of difference between the two new variants. The yellow gold model makes use of a nubuck leather strap. Nubuck – for those unaware – is not dissimilar to suede, but is taken from the outside of the hide for increased strength and a finer grain.

The carbon model comes on a black braided rubber strap, which features a leather lining. That's a great combination, and matches the look of the dial neatly.

Priced at CHF 75,000 (approx. £70,000 / $92,500 / AU$150,000) for the yellow gold dial and CHF 89,000 (£83,500 / $110,000 / AU$176,000) for the carbon dial, these certainly aren't what you'd call affordable. They're not really meant to be either.

Instead, these are the pinnacle of watchmaking from a renowned name in the industry. There's no denying what an excellent prospect that is.