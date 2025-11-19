TAG Heuer adds another split-second chronograph to its catalogue

Quick Summary TAG Heuer has unveiled a new watch with an impressive case material. It also employs the split-seconds chronograph movement it reintroduced at Watches and Wonders earlier this year.

Back at Watches and Wonders 2025, TAG Heuer made itself the talk of the show floor when it unveiled its Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph. The model features a reinterpretation of its rattrapante complication, which allows the user to time two separate things with two separate chronograph hands.

Now, the brand has launched another model in that collection as part of its Dubai Watch Week offering. The TAG Heuer Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph Air 1 also marks the first time the brand has made use of a new technique called Selective Laser Melting.

Think of that like 3D printing with metal. A powdered version of the metal in question – in this case, Grade 5 Titanium – is hit with a high-powered laser to melt and fuse sections together in an additive process.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

Beneath the titanium exoskeleton sits a series of lattices which cradle the movement held inside. The design is inspired by the engine covers found in hypercars, and is crafted from titanium and yellow gold.

Inside, the model makes use of a Calibre TH81-00 movement. That operates at a 5Hz beat rate, and offers 65 hours of power reserve with the chronograph off and 55 with it in use.

That's topped with a sapphire dial, which continues the theme of being able to see through various bits and pieces of the watch. It allows you to see the back of the movement, giving it an almost skeletonised feel.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

It's a really impressive overall package, which is befitting of both the positioning of the brand and the event it is launching at. The model feels like a high-performance piece of mechanical engineering, which suits the Formula 1 ties the brand has employed this year.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Priced at CHF 150,000 (approx. £142,000 / €162,000 / US$187,500 / AU$288,250) this is certainly not a cheap watch. Still, factor in the rare complication and even rarer case manufacturing technique and it's not hard to see where that price tag comes from.