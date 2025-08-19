This 1,065bhp V12 hypercar is the fastest Lambo ever made – just wait 'til you see the price

Quick Summary Lamborghini has taken the wraps of its fastest ever production car in the form of the Fenomeno 2025, an ultra-limited edition hypercar. Limited to just 29 units, this V12, 1,065bhp beast does 0-62mph in just 2.4 seconds and will set you back a mighty £2.61 million.

Lamborghini has taken the wraps of its latest and arguably greatest hypercar – meet the Fenomeno 2025.

Fans may recognise this as a remixed version of another Lambo, the Revuelto. That means an outer which combines superb aerodynamics with stunning looks.

But go under the hood and that's where the real changes lie in this V12 6.5-litre monster of a machine – with a revised naturally aspirated output of 10bhp more than before.

As if that wasn't enough, this also has another 55bhp from a rear electric motor, upgraded with a 7kWh battery, to feed the driveline.

All the grunt adds up to the most powerful Lambo ever with a record breaking 1,065bhp. Crucially, on the road, that should translate to a 0-62mph time of just 2.4-seconds. Or, going from standing still to 124mph (200kph), it'll take just 6.7-seconds.

And when it comes to handling, there are two front electric motors, designed by British engineering company Yasa, which are able to apply a little extra power to dip that nose when cornering – inspired stuff.

The discs are carbon ceramic, of course, which are built from Brembo's experience in Formula 1, with a floating design to ensure they stay cool. They look good too, popping out from behind that monoblock rim with a turbine design and bespoke rubber covering.

Electrohydraulic brakes make for quick stops while the upgraded electronic architecture lets the computer brain use its dimensional sensing system to apply power and brakes the most effectively.

Airflow is another big part of this story, for cooling, aerodynamics and handling. Big nose scoops channel that air over the windscreen and roof, angled at that rear spoiler for maximum downforce. All that apparently gives a massive 30% aerodynamic improvement over the Revuelto.

With only 29 of these going into production at a cool £2.61 million ($3.52 million / €3.02 million) each, you'd better break many, many piggy banks fast if you want to get yours.