Get retro supercar kicks with this £15,000 model Lamborghini Countach

There are model cars, and then there are model cars; these are the latter. They come from Amalgam Collection, a company in Bristol, UK that has just revealed its latest creations, in the form of two large-scale Lamborghinis.

They are the Revuelto, Lambo’s first plug-in hybrid supercar, and the Countach LP400 from 1974. Both are offered in 1:8 scale – meaning they are an eighth of the size of the real thing – and each is assembled by hand from a set of thousands of precisely engineered parts.

While Lambo’s latest flagship supercar is a cool thing, we’re most excited about the older Countach. The LP400 was the first generation of Countach, complete with its scissor-style doors and ‘Periscopio’ rear view mirror, which was sunk into the roof and worked like the periscope of a submarine.

(Image credit: Amalgam Collection)

Amalgam says how each model takes its craftspeople 400 hours to assemble. Being a fully-opening scale replica, the Countach’s doors and engine cover all open and close, as well as a front bonnet housing the spare wheel. The level of detail on offer here is simply astounding, with the interior and engine bay particular highlights.

The cars are created using original CAD (computer-aided design) data provided by the vehicle manufacturer, or with help from digital scans and hundreds of photographs of the real thing. Silicon rubber moulds are made to capture every detail and prototyping resin is used to cast parts from these moulds. Amalgam says it takes between 2,500 and 4,000 hours to develop the tooling for a vehicle it hasn’t made before, followed by 250 to 400 hours to cast, fit, fettle, paint and build each model.

(Image credit: Amalgam Collection)

Landing in 1974, and no doubt looking as if it had come from space, the V12-powered LP400 version of Countach was in production for four years and around 150 examples were produced. Today the car is worth more than £800,000 and one ordered new by Rod Stewart sold at auction in 2023 for €989,000.

Acting as the opposing bookend to the Countach, the Reveulto was revealed by Lamborghini just a year ago and is its first hybrid supercar. It replaces the ageing Aventador and is powered by a V12 engine assisted by three electric motors; total power output for the £450,000 Lambo is 1,001 bhp.

The Revuelto, pictured below as a render, and Countach LP400 are both limited to 199 examples in 1:8 scale. The Countach is priced at – deep breath, everyone – £14,835 ($18,900), and is available in Rosso red or Giallo Fly yellow. The 56 cm-long Revuelto is a slightly more palatable £12,185 if ordered in the launch specification of orange paintwork with a black and orange interior. If you want a tailored model (one that matches your real Revuelto, perhaps) it’ll cost £17,425.

(Image credit: Amalgam Collection)

Speaking of its tailored products, Amalgam said: “Every exterior and interior feature will be accurately replicated and every single visible aspect, including even the smallest details will all be perfectly reproduced – including the colour of the stitching on the seats, the licence plates and the brake callipers. In addition, thanks to a long-term collaboration with Lamborghini, Amalgam have full access to the brand’s paint codes, colour samples, and every personalised detail to ensure their model matches their full-size counterpart.”