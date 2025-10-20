TAG Heuer’s new Extreme Sport watch is a vision in teal – and it has dual-time functions

QUICK SUMMARY TAG Heuer has debuted two new Carrera Extreme Sport watches. Inspired by motorsports and Formula 1, the Extreme Sport and Extreme Sport Twin-Time measure 44mm, and feature skeletonised dials and three chronograph counters.

TAG Heuer is back again with another watch launch, and this time, it’s taking things to the Extreme. The two new watches are part of the TAG Heuer Carrera Extreme Sport collection, and feature stunning skeletonised dials in bold colours and materials.

With its strong heritage within the motorsports world, TAG Heuer’s 2025 collections have been mostly related to the sport, and specifically, Formula 1. The new Carrera Extreme Sport watches are no exception, as both have motorsport-inspired accents, and come in a Formula 1 75 logo designed box, ideal for collectors.

The two new watches include the TAG Heuer Carrera Extreme Sport Twin-Time, and the TAG Heuer Carrera Extreme Sport. Both measure 44mm and have skeletonised dials, a date window, and hour, minute and seconds hands.

The skeletonised dials give the impression of a car’s steering wheel and tires, and showcase three chronograph counters at three, six and nine o’clock. At three is a minute chronograph counter, a second indicator is at six, and an hour chronograph counter sits at nine.

The main differences between the watches are the colours, movements and materials. Starting with the Twin-Time , the watch is the brand’s first-ever GMT function added to the Extreme Sports line-up. Powered by the TH20-02 movement, the watch has a dual-time hand, so you can keep time in two different time zones.

The 24-hour bezel of the Extreme Sport Twin-Time is two-tone of black and teal, with the latter featuring predominantly on the open-worked dial, central hand and rubber strap. It has an 80 hour power reserve, and the caseback features an engraved Victory Wreath.

The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Extreme Sport is much flashier than the Twin-Time, which I didn’t think would be possible. The case and accents of the openworked dial, like the bezel, hands and chronograph counters are crafted from solid 18K rose gold. It’s powered by the TH20-00 automatic movement which has a power reserve of 80 hours.

But the watches don’t stop there. TAG Heuer has also debuted the Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon Extreme Sport F1 75th Anniversary Limited Edition. Limited to just 75 pieces, the watch is in yellow gold, and is powered by the TH20-09 Tourbillon movement.

Available now, the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Extreme Sport Twin-Time is priced at £7,900 / $9,300, while the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Extreme Sport costs £19,250.