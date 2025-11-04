These new TAG Heuer watches honour the legacy of Ayrton Senna

Quick Summary TAG Heuer has unveiled a pair of new chronographs to celebrate the legacy of Ayrton Senna. Those look like seriously capable pieces, with killer style, too!

When you think of legendary racing drivers from throughout history, Ayrton Senna is a shoe-in to sit near the top of that list. The Brazilian Formula 1 driver has a trio of championships to his name, and is widely regarded as one of the all-time greats.

He tragically passed away in 1994, but his legacy has lived on – and now that legacy is embodied in a pair of new TAG Heuer chronographs. Those both make use of a six o'clock sub-dial which is fashioned with the driver's iconic helmet design.

The first model employs a 44mm case and packs in the automatic Calibre 16 movement. That sits within a Black DLC case crafted from grade 2 titanium and sandblasted for texture.

That attaches to a bright yellow rubber strap, which ties in neatly with the yellow of the helmet design and the central seconds hand. It also boasts an impressive 200m of water resistance, which is practically dive watch territory – seriously impressive.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

Priced at CHF5,550 (approx. £5,250 / €6,000 / US$6,900 / AU$10,500), this one is respectably priced for an automatic chronograph. It's certainly on the larger side, but offers an impressive spec sheet for the money.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

Alongside that is a 43mm model cased in finely brushed steel. That makes use of a quartz chronograph movement, which helps to keep costs down.

The bracelet on this one is a steel S/EL design, which was popular back in the 80s. In fact, is the design which was most commonly found on the watches worn by Senna himself, making this a special piece.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

Remarkably, this one also packs in 200m of water resistance, making it a seriously strong all-round option. Priced at CHF2,550 (approx. £2,400 / €2,750 / US$3,200 / AU$4,850), this one is a much more reasonably price offering. I'd wager it's my pick of the two – though I am a fan of the black and yellow design, I think the vintage strap and smaller case dimension make this a solid pick for most people.