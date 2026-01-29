Hermès shows off its watchmaking chops with the Squalette Lune

If you're still in any doubt about the brand's horological prowess, check this out

Hermès Slim D&#039;Hermès Squelette Lune
(Image credit: Hermès)
Hermès has unveiled a new piece in its Slim d'Hermès collection.

The Squelette Lune features a skeletonised dial and a moonphase indicator.

Luxury Parisian fashion house, Hermès, has just unveiled a new piece which should leave watch lovers in no doubts about the watchmaking chops it has. The new Sqalette Lune is a real treat, featuring a skeletonised movement and a moonphase indicator which looks absolutely fantastic.

Herm&amp;egrave;s Slim D&#039;Herm&amp;egrave;s Squelette Lune

(Image credit: Hermès)

The movement powering this one is the Hermès H1953 calibre, which makes use of a micro-rotor for its automatic nature. That also looks much cleaner under the skeletonised dial, allowing users to glance through the piece for the full effect.

There are two models in the range – one grey and one blue. The grey model sits inside of a 39.5mm case crafted from grade 5 titanium. The case is bead-blasted for a matte finish, which almost mimics the look of ceramic in the supplied imagery.

There's also a nice bit of contrast on the bezel. There, the bead-blasting is replaced with polishing and a DLC treatment, which should make the bezel a nice point of differentiation from the rest of the case.

Herm&amp;egrave;s Slim D&#039;Herm&amp;egrave;s Squelette Lune

(Image credit: Hermès)

If you opt for the blue version, things get even classier, with a polished platinum case. That comes complete with a matching polished bezel – less differentiation, then, but more of a classic look.

The model can be had with either an alligator leather strap, or a calfskin strap, which is black or blue depending on the model you choose. There's no word on pricing just yet, though I've got high hopes for the titanium variant being at least relatively affordable.

Regardless, it's an excellent next step for the brand, proving once again that fashion watches are not all equal.

Sam Cross
Senior Staff Writer

Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.

