New Piaget Polo proves it's better to mix things up

Quick Summary
Piaget has unveiled a new version of its Polo.
Crafted from two-tone gold, this is fantastically seventies in both design and execution.
If you've been around the best watches for long enough, you'll know that what's hot and what's not can change very quickly. The industry is indelibly linked to fashion, and with that comes a fast turnaround between the good, the bad, and the ugly.
If mixed metals were supposed to be out, though, no one has told Piaget. The brand has just unveiled its iconic Polo in a two-tone colourway, crafted from a mix of white and yellow gold.
It's a return to the origins of the model. All the way back in 1979, the Polo was offered with a similar two-tone design, which was loved by users who valued the elegance of gold with the everyday wearability and nonchalance of a silver-toned metal.
While others might have done that with stainless steel, though, Piaget has retained its philosophy that "time should only be measured in gold," by making use of white gold. It's something which creates a really luxurious product, and should help to set the brand apart from other watches in the space.
Powered by the brand's 1200P1 movement, the piece makes use of a micro-rotor design which looks fabulous. It's effortlessly minimal, and yet incredibly artistic – sentiments which work just as well to describe the piece as a whole!
The case measures just 38mm across, and is complemented by the slimness of the aforementioned movement to offer another beautifully slim design. It's something the brand has been synonymous with over the years, and there's certainly nothing awry here.
Of course, all of that goodness doesn't come cheap. Priced at £84,000 (approx. €96,700 / US$115,500 / AU$165,800) this is certainly going to be an investment for most people. Still, it's a beautiful looking piece, and something which would work well as part of a larger collection.
