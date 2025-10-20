New Piaget watch is a stunning ode to artist Andy Warhol

Quick Summary Piaget's new watch is inspired by an Andy Warhol self-portrait. Limited to just 50 pieces, this one is a real work of art.

When most watch lovers think of Piaget, chances are the legendary artist, Andy Warhol, comes to mind. The brand has a rich and storied history spanning over 150 years, but the artist's association with the brand has become a big story in recent years.

At the time of his death in 1987, Warhol had amassed a collection of over 300 watches, with seven pieces from Piaget in that mix. Then, last year, Piaget and the Andy Warhol Foundation partnered to reimagine one of the most recognisable models in his collection.

This new piece takes that one step further, with the Collage interpreting Warhol's iconic self-portrait on the dial. That makes uses of a quartet of ornamental stones, which are arranged similarly to the artwork it derived inspiration from.

The base is formed from black onyx, which is the same material found on Warhol's personal Piaget from 1973. That's paired with yellow Namibian serpentine, pink opal and green chrysoprase, which are delicately cut into a collating pattern.

That sits within a case crafted from 18 carat yellow gold, which is stepped and features a vertical satin finish. Everything attaches via a green leather strap, which is really tasteful, and offsets the pops of colour on the dial nicely.

Inside, the brands 501P1 automatic movement can be found powering things, which offers a 40 hour power reserve and Côtes de Genève finishing. You won't see that, though, as the case back is closed. That features an engraved rendition of the Warhol self-portrait, as well as the Piaget logo and Andy Warhol's signature.

Limited to just 50 pieces worldwide, these are certain to be popular. It will appeal to art connoisseurs and watch lovers alike. There's no word on pricing, but I wouldn't expect it to be cheap. Still, if you're looking for a seriously beautiful watch, this is almost unparalleled.