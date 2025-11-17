Zenith’s new manga-inspired watch hides an exciting silhouette on the back

QUICK SUMMARY Zenith has debuted the Chronomaster Revival Daisuke Jigen, its fourth limited edition watch featuring Lupin the 3rd. Paying tribute to manga, the Zenith Chronomaster Revival Daisuke Jigen has a beige dial, matte black titanium case and is limited to just 200 pieces.

Calling all manga fans – Zenith has just debuted its fourth limited edition watch in tribute to manga character, Daisuke Jigen. The Zenith Chronomaster Revival Daisuke Jigen has a bold beige dial, a matte black titanium case and a special silhouette engraved on the caseback.

The Zenith Chronomaster Revival Daisuke Jigen is the fourth time the watch manufacturer has celebrated Daisuke Jigen’s iconic watch from the manga series, Lupin the 3rd. In the franchise, the character was seen wearing a watch inspired by the A384 – one with a black dial and another with a silver dial.

Since then, Zenith has launched special edition watches inspired by the character, and this new watch might be my favourite yet. The dial of the Zenith Chronomaster Revival Daisuke Jigen might be beige in colour, but certainly not in personality, as the shade gives the watch a vintage-inspired look.

Alongside the beige, the dial has three chronograph counters in black and a date window between four and five o’clock. It has a tachymeter scale around the outside and black and white hour, minute and seconds hands filled with beige SuperLumiNova.

(Image credit: Zenith)

Measuring 37mm, the Zenith Chronomaster Revival Daisuke Jigen is housed in a mate black microblasted titanium case. The watch is powered by the El Primero 400 calibre movement that’s inspired by one of Zenith’s original movements from 1969, and it gives the watch a 50 hour power reserve and a tenth-of-a-second precision.

The movement of the Zenith Chronomaster Revival Daisuke Jigen can be seen via the sapphire caseback which is actually my favourite part of the watch. The dial is a subtle tribute to Daisuke Jigen, but the caseback showcases an etched silhouette of the character who appears to be tipping his hat.

The Zenith Chronomaster Revival Daisuke Jigen is finished with a titanium ladder bracelet. Limited to just 200 pieces, the Zenith Chronomaster Revival Daisuke Jigen will launch exclusively at a Zenith pop-up in ISETAN Shinjuku on November 19th before being released in select retailers and on Zenith’s website on November 26th.