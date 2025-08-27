This new Piaget Altiplano watch is so thin, I almost can’t see it!

QUICK SUMMARY Piaget has debuted two Altiplano Ultimate watches in new Khaki colouring. The Piaget Altiplano Ultimate Concept is one of the world’s thinnest tourbillon watches, measuring 41.5mm in diameter and with a 2mm thickness.

Piaget just launched two new Altiplano Ultimate watches in Khaki. The Khaki Editions feature the Piaget Altiplano Ultimate Concept which is so thin at just 2mm thickness that I almost can’t see it!

Adding to its pre-existing Altiplano collection, the two new watches have a new colour scheme, with khaki green as the main colour. The dark camo-like colour is displayed on the dials and calfskin and alligator straps, and is offset with yellow gold accents.

The standout from the new line-up is the Piaget Altiplano Ultimate Concept Khaki Edition . I’ll try to refrain from making camo – or khaki – jokes, but I can’t promise anything, especially as Piaget has made its Altiplano Ultimate Concept watch as thin as possible!

The Piaget Altiplano Ultimate Concept Khaki Edition measures 41.5mm in diameter but has a thickness of just 2mm, making it one of the world’s thinnest tourbillon watches. This watch comes after Piaget debuted a similar-sized limited edition watch in 2024, but this edition comes in khaki and gold.

(Image credit: Piaget)

The case of the Piaget Altiplano Ultimate Concept Khaki Edition is made from cobalt alloy, and has a sapphire caseback which shows off the 970P-UC calibre movement. The movement and flying tourbillon can also be seen on the dial, while the main hour and minute hands and hour markers are small and offset on the dial at 12 o’clock.

The Piaget Altiplano Ultimate Automatic Khaki Edition is the second new addition to the collection, and is thicker, chunkier and more golden than the Concept version. It features an 18K yellow gold 41mm case and crown, and while it’s not as thin as the Concept, it still measures only 4.30mm in thickness which makes it one of the world’s thinnest automatic watches.

Powered by the 910P ultra-thin automatic mechanical movement, the Piaget Altiplano Ultimate Automatic Khaki Edition has a 48 hour power reserve. It has a bigger dial that sits more on the left side of the watch, while the movement peeks through on the other side and bottom of the watch face.

(Image credit: Piaget)

Like the Concept, the Piaget Altiplano Ultimate Automatic Khaki Edition has crisscross shaped screws on the dial which keep to the khaki green aesthetic, while the Concept version stands out in yellow gold.

The new Piaget Altiplano Ultimate Khaki Edition watches are available now, with the Automatic model priced at £34,000 and the Concept’s pricing is available on request.