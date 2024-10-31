Piaget reimagines Andy Warhol’s favourite watch – and names it after him

QUICK SUMMARY Piaget has debuted the Piaget Andy Warhol Clou de Paris watch. It’s a reinvention of the artist’s favourite Piaget timepiece, the Black Tie, and in collaboration under license with The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, it’s been formally renamed. The Piaget Andy Warhol Clou de Paris is available for £55,500.

Piaget has officially renamed its Black Tie watch after one of its most prominent clients, Andy Warhol. The Piaget Andy Warhol Clou de Paris has been reimagined with Clou de Paris detailing and white gold, making it the perfect tribute to the artist and cultural icon.

It’s been quite a year for Piaget, as the watch manufacturer has been celebrating its 150th anniversary throughout 2024. Its latest celebration is in the form of the Piaget Andy Warhol Clou de Paris, a reinvention of its Black Tie watch which is best associated with Andy Warhol.

The Black Tie timepiece from Piaget was first created in 1972 and was revived in 2014. Within Warhol’s extensive watch collection – who was a member of the Piaget Society and owned seven Piaget watches – the Black Tie was reported to be his favourite. So, it only seems right that it’s finally been renamed after him, in collaboration under license with The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

The Piaget Black Tie is instantly recognisable by its cushion-shaped case and simple dial design. The 45mm Piaget Andy Warhol Clou de Paris keeps these details, and features a new patterned dial design that gives the watch an artistic flair – synonymous with the artist it's named after.

(Image credit: Piaget)

Displayed in 18ct white gold, the Piaget Andy Warhol Clou de Paris features the Clou de Paris pattern, adding tiny pyramid triangles around the entirety of the case. The material matches the hour markers and hour and minute hands on the dial, which sits atop a blue meteorite dial pattern.

Rather than the Beta21 movement that the original Black Tie used, the Piaget Andy Warhol Clou de Paris is powered by the in-house 501P1 Manufacture self-winding movement. The watch is simple yet effective, and finished with a blue leather strap.

Alongside the Piaget Andy Warhol Clou de Paris design, Piaget is expanding its customisation services by offering customers a chance to personalise the watch. You can choose between white or rose gold, five leather strap options and up to 10 different ornamental stones for the meteorite dial.

The Piaget Andy Warhol Clou de Paris is available for £55,500.