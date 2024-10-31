Piaget reimagines Andy Warhol’s favourite watch – and names it after him

QUICK SUMMARY
Piaget has debuted the Piaget Andy Warhol Clou de Paris watch. It’s a reinvention of the artist’s favourite Piaget timepiece, the Black Tie, and in collaboration under license with The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, it’s been formally renamed.
The Piaget Andy Warhol Clou de Paris is available for £55,500.
Piaget has officially renamed its Black Tie watch after one of its most prominent clients, Andy Warhol. The Piaget Andy Warhol Clou de Paris has been reimagined with Clou de Paris detailing and white gold, making it the perfect tribute to the artist and cultural icon.
It’s been quite a year for Piaget, as the watch manufacturer has been celebrating its 150th anniversary throughout 2024. Its latest celebration is in the form of the Piaget Andy Warhol Clou de Paris, a reinvention of its Black Tie watch which is best associated with Andy Warhol.
The Black Tie timepiece from Piaget was first created in 1972 and was revived in 2014. Within Warhol’s extensive watch collection – who was a member of the Piaget Society and owned seven Piaget watches – the Black Tie was reported to be his favourite. So, it only seems right that it’s finally been renamed after him, in collaboration under license with The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.
The Piaget Black Tie is instantly recognisable by its cushion-shaped case and simple dial design. The 45mm Piaget Andy Warhol Clou de Paris keeps these details, and features a new patterned dial design that gives the watch an artistic flair – synonymous with the artist it's named after.
Displayed in 18ct white gold, the Piaget Andy Warhol Clou de Paris features the Clou de Paris pattern, adding tiny pyramid triangles around the entirety of the case. The material matches the hour markers and hour and minute hands on the dial, which sits atop a blue meteorite dial pattern.
Rather than the Beta21 movement that the original Black Tie used, the Piaget Andy Warhol Clou de Paris is powered by the in-house 501P1 Manufacture self-winding movement. The watch is simple yet effective, and finished with a blue leather strap.
Alongside the Piaget Andy Warhol Clou de Paris design, Piaget is expanding its customisation services by offering customers a chance to personalise the watch. You can choose between white or rose gold, five leather strap options and up to 10 different ornamental stones for the meteorite dial.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
The Piaget Andy Warhol Clou de Paris is available for £55,500.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
-
-
WhatsApp’s new free upgrade is superbly social
WhatsApp makes it much easier to organise your comms – you can now filter chats into different, custom categories
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Secretlab Titan Evo NanoGen edition review: looks as good as it feels
With a hybrid leatherette and nanofoam construction the Titan Evo NanoGen is one of the comfiest gaming chairs ever made
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
New MoonSwatch features a complication you've never seen before
This is my favourite MoonSwatch yet
By Sam Cross Published
-
Frederique Constant gives its Classic Worldtimer a forest green upgrade
Frederique Constant expands its Worldtimer line with forest green colourway
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
This Zenith x Porter PILOT chronograph watch is a triumph in khaki
Zenith partners with PORTER on two limited edition khaki PILOT watches
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
This Porsche Design watch is the perfect match for your new 911 GT3
GT3 or Touring? Porsche Design has a new watch for you
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
Ulysse Nardin gives its Freak watch a stunning navy upgrade
I still can’t tell the time on Ulysse Nardin’s new Freak watch – but I love the navy colourway
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
A Week on the Wrist with the Swatch 2Q – the stealth best Bond watch
Now pay attention OO-watch wearers...
By Roland Moore-Colyer Published
-
This unique Louis Moinet watch is a replica of the Aztec Sun Stone
This unique watch has a dial made of laser-etched meteorite
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
Hands-on with the Richard Mille RM 65-01 Chronograph McLaren W1
We try out the new £340,000 watch from Richard Mille
By Alistair Charlton Published