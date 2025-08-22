Xiaomi's ridiculously cheap smart mini sensor is now available to buy – here's how much it costs

QUICK SUMMARY Xiaomi’s Smart Temperature and Humidity Monitor 3 Mini, first announced in February, is finally rolling out in Europe. It’s available in Germany for €14.99, with UK and France launches expected soon. Early backers grabbed it for just £3 or $4, but even at retail, it remains an impressively affordable smart home gadget.

Back in February, Xiaomi announced its Smart Temperature and Humidity Monitor 3 Mini, and the wait for its release is now over. The device has started appearing in Europe, first in Germany where it’s priced at €14.99, with launches expected in the UK and France soon.

During its crowdfunding phase, early backers could pick one up for around £3 or $4, which felt almost too good to be true. The retail price was always expected to rise, but at under €15, it still lands firmly in the budget-friendly category – especially for a smart home gadget.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The new model keeps the same core purpose as its predecessor, monitoring both temperature and humidity, but does so in a smaller design. It comes with a clear 2.1-inch display that shows the current temperature down to 0.1°C and humidity to the nearest 1%. The readings update every six seconds, so conditions are always up to date.

Beyond the basics, the Mini connects via Bluetooth to other Xiaomi smart devices. That means it can trigger a Xiaomi air purifier when levels shift, making it more than just a display sensor. Power comes from a CR2450 battery, which Xiaomi says should last around three years before needing replacement.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors