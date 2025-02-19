Xiaomi launches new mini indoor smart home sensor – and it's ridiculously affordable
It currently costs less than a cup of coffee
QUICK SUMMARY
Xiaomi has launched a crowdfunding campaign for the Temperature and Humidity Sensor 3 Mini, a compact and affordable smart home device. Measuring 53 x 45.3 x 13mm, it integrates with the Xiaomi ecosystem to monitor temperature and humidity.
Available in China now, backers can get it for £3 ($4), though global availability and pricing remain uncertain.
Xiaomi has announced a crowdfunding campaign for its latest indoor smart home device, the Temperature and Humidity Sensor 3 Mini. Designed to seamlessly integrate into the Xiaomi smart home ecosystem – including products like the Xiaomi Smart LED Bulb and Xiaomi Seven & Me Coffee Maker – this compact sensor offers impressive functionality at an incredibly low price.
Just like its predecessor, the Xiaomi Mijia Smart Temperature and Humidity Sensor 3 Mini is able to monitor both temperature and humidity levels. However, as the name suggests, it's a lot smaller, measuring just 53 x 45.3 x 13mm.
During the crowdfunding phase, backers can purchase a unit for approximately £3 ($4), but it remains unclear whether this price will hold if the product launches globally. For now, the smart home sensor is available exclusively in China, though it may become available internationally within the next few months.
In terms of performance, Xiaomi claims an impressive accuracy of ±0.1°C for temperature readings and ±1% RH for humidity measurements – exceptional precision for such an affordable smart home device.
As part of the Xiaomi smart home ecosystem, users can view readings not only on the device itself but also on connected displays and apps. The sensor runs on a CR2450 coin cell battery, which Xiaomi estimates will last up to three years before needing replacement.
Take a look at the Xiaomi Temperature and Humidity Sensor 3 Mini
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
